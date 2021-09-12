Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Climate change a threat to okavango delta

Published

TOURISM: Lifelihood of Okavango people
TOURISM: Lifelihood of Okavango people

Climate change is likely to impact on Botswana’s ecosystems in the near future, especially the Okavango Delta, with a probable negative impact on tourism as well as livelihood opportunities for the people’s residing in the basin, the country’s conservation Parliamentary caucus (BOCOPAC) has revealed.

When launching the multi-party committee’s conservation strategic plan for 2021-2024 in Maun this past Saturday, BOCOPAC’s co-chair, Wynter Mmolotsi noted that Botswana is highly vulnerable to climate change due to its fragile ecosystem and semi aridity.

“The temperature is projected to rise between 1 and 3 degrees by 2050 resulting in higher potential evaporation rates,” Mmolotsi explained.

Mmolotsi’s concern was on the future trends in rainfall, which are uncertain because overwhelming majority of general circulation models predicts a rainfall decrease, possibly with more intense rains locally.

“Desertification is a major concern to Botswana and IPCC [Intergovernmental panel on climate change) estimates that by the 2080s the proportion of arid and semi arid lands in Africa is likely to increase by 5-8% . Water scarcity or water stress and land degradation will have negative impacts on GDP, poverty, health and food production.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In fact, according to IPCC, the prevalence of rain-fed agriculture in most of the region makes its food systems highly sensitive to the changing rainfall patterns.

For the people in the Northern Botswana who mostly depend on the Okavango Delta which is one of the world’s richest biodiversity hotspots, the reduction in the water flow from this source will negatively affect their livelihoods including tourism and agriculture.

Okavango Delta is a UNESCO world heritage site which on annual basis receives floods which originates from Angola and these floods help supplement the short and variable rain season often received in this region and the entire country for that matter.

VULNERABLE: Animal species

VULNERABLE: Animal species

With climate change impact expected to increase over years and decades to come , Mmolotsi said this will constitute a threat to development and diminish the chances of the country in achieving some of the millennium development goals (MDGs).

He further added that climate change is likely to add to existing stresses in Botswana, causing significant changes in prevalent vegetation and range land cover, affecting species types, composition and distribution as well as those depending on them.

“The welfare of the people, the performance of the economy and the state of the environment in Botswana are all very closely linked to the climate.The most vulnerable sectors are identified as agriculture, livestock, woodlands,forests, water and health while the sectors emitting most greenhouse gas emissions in Botswana are agriculture, energy industry, waste as well as land use and forestry” Mmolotsi said

Knowledge on how to reduce emissions of green house gasses, especially methane are currently limited but could include reducing livestock number, feed conversion or livestock methane vaccine, the Mp explained.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Inside the Sekatis Inside the Sekatis

Entertainment

Inside the Sekatis

Shaya has always wondered what it would be like to have two women sharing one man in modern times. Knowing how sometimes women can...

6 days ago
Agent of mindset shift Agent of mindset shift

Business

Agent of mindset shift

Tourism’s iron lady on a mission Moeti Practicum Institute prides itself in providing unique training for the Hospitality and Tourism industry. As its founder...

6 days ago

News

Resign in 7 days or else!

REVEREND TIEGO GIVES MASISI ULTIMATUM, BLASTS GOVT A controversial church leader, Reverend Thuso Tiego, has given President Mokgweetsi Masisi an ultimatum to step down...

5 days ago

Sports

Makwala’s Diamond League final sprint

Botswana’s sprint sensation, Isaac Makwala, will compete with other best world athletes in the 200m and 400m Wanda Diamond League 2021 today at Letzigrund...

4 days ago

News

Cruel cousin

Six months for beating child with a hammer A Sojwe man who ‘disciplined’ his seven-year-old cousin by beating the boy on the knees several...

2 days ago
Things they say: Things they say:

Entertainment

Things they say:

“Mototegi Saleshando o buwa hela ka hotel, mme ke supe gore re rekile lehatshe lena le Hotel moteng, eseng hotel hela,” Minister of Presidential...

6 days ago
'We are not to blame!’ 'We are not to blame!’

Entertainment

‘We are not to blame!’

COSBOTS give their Thebe’s worth In the midst of an unwelcome return to the limelight following their latest royalty pay-out, in which some members...

6 days ago
Alcohol prices hike Alcohol prices hike

Entertainment

Alcohol prices hike

Taking a stroll around the capital city on a sober note this midweek Shaya came across new prices of alcohol beverages and this dampened...

6 days ago
BDP COMMUNICATION CHAIRPERSON: Kentse BDP COMMUNICATION CHAIRPERSON: Kentse

News

Resignations rock Tsholetsa house amid internal audit

Two senior members of Tsholetsa house; the regional manager and political assistant tendered their resignations last week amid serious tensions at the party headquarters....

6 days ago
A 'dry brush' year for Thapong Visual Arts Centre A 'dry brush' year for Thapong Visual Arts Centre

Entertainment

A ‘dry brush’ year for Thapong Visual Arts Centre

“We have hosted only five exhibitions with low turn out” With only three months before the end of 2021, The Thapong Visual Arts Centre...

6 days ago
Coal the cure Coal the cure

Business

Coal the cure

BOCOPAC view coal, solar, and biomass for power production Botswana Conservation Parliamentary Caucus (BOCOPAC) is adamant the country has the capacity to develop its...

6 days ago

News

My encounter with a ‘wizard’

• Naked man says midnight visit was in search of rabbit’s tongue • He said he was following ‘badimo’ – Police For many, a...

6 days ago

News

Second suspect in P9M robbery case remanded

Village Magistrate, Lindiwe Makgoro, has remanded in custody a second suspect in the infamous P9million theft case. The court heard that the accused person,...

6 days ago
Beauty queen's beautiful message Beauty queen's beautiful message

Entertainment

Beauty queen’s beautiful message

Wame Mosa Rabadi is fast proving she has the voice to back up her obvious good looks and famous dance moves. The Beauty Queen’s...

6 days ago
Kabelo Tiro and Fondo fire drop sweet melodies Kabelo Tiro and Fondo fire drop sweet melodies

Entertainment

Kabelo Tiro and Fondo fire drop sweet melodies

Popular African Pop singer, Kabelo Tiro has collaborated with DJ Fondo Fire on the hit,Nthomelle Molaetsa. Better known as Skavenja,Tiro is behind the vocals...

6 days ago
Voice man’s gospel Voice man’s gospel

Entertainment

Voice man’s gospel

Filled with a love of God and music, Tutume’s Voice Man has released his second album in two years, an 11-track offering titled ‘Baratiwa...

6 days ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.