Kabelo Small aka Commandor Esvarious has dropped his fourth single titled, Ole Themba lam in which he features Danger Boy from Limpopo in South Africa.

The beats sound good and are only let down by the vocals, which are not getting the tune well.

This is a good effort though coming from the new partnership and one can expect a well-oiled hit if they stick together.

RATINGS: 6.5/10