Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Cop on the run

By

Published

Cop on the run
Cop on the run

POLICE OFFICER DODGES DEPUTY SHERIFFS TO AVOID PRISON

A Molepolole police officer has been playing cat and mouse with deputy sheriffs seeking to arrest her for civil imprisonment for a debt she incurred in 2013.

Constable Atamelang Nchoko was sentenced to 90-day imprisonment by a Molepolole Magistrate court.

However on Monday last week the cop outwitted two excited deputy sheriffs, Joseph Masala and Donald Tupane who had followed her to her work place by issuing them with an appeal that was filed by her ex-husband’s attorney indicating that the matter was scheduled for a hearing sometime in November.

The trio proceeded to court to seek clarification and the magistrate ordered the two deputy sheriffs not to act on that day to allow Nchoko to look into the case again postponing it to Wednesday for the final ruling.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

On Wednesday when Masala and Tupane went to court for feedback and found out that the warrant of arrest was still valid despite the ex-husband’s appeal, Nchoko was nowhere to be found as she had already issued the court and her superiors with a three-day sick leave and disappeared.

“She later phoned us claiming she will pay with her car and a plot in Hatsalatladi which we are still to discuss,” explained Tupane.

According to the warrant for civil imprisonment, dated April 16th, 2021, the deputy sheriff of the court was commanded to deliver Atamelang Nchoko to the officer in charge to the prison until she has paid Oduetse Kajuu the sum of P124 274.45 from the judgment of the court bearing the date July 22nd, 2013.

“ Or until the expiry of 90 days from the day on which the said judgment debtor shall be received into or retained in the said prison by the virtue of this warrant whichever of the two shall first happen or until the said judgment debtor shall be otherwise legally discharged,” reads the order.

Nchoko together with her ex-husband, Elvis Nchoko came to owe Oduetse Kanjuu when they got into an agreement with him to sell him a field at Mosinki lands and then failed to honour the agreement.

Kajuu told The Voice in an interview that sometime around January 2013 at lunchtime while at Mafenyatlala Spar in Molepolole, he got interested in an advert on the notice board when the couple approached him.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“She was wearing her police uniform when she approached me with the husband and told me that they were selling a 10 -hector field worth P50, 000 in Mosinki. I told them I did not have the money as I was going for studies in Durban, South Africa. We then did a written agreement at the internet café that I give them my Corolla car which was valued at approximately P30 000 and pay the balance in instalments,” explained Kajuu saying they issued him a copy of the field.

It was in April 2013 during school vacation when Kajuu came back and demanded the original certificate of the field that he started experiencing problems with the couple.

He also mentioned that at the time the couple had started having marital problems and he had difficulties meeting them together.

“Later on, I summoned them before court demanding my car back, which they had already been using. I requested the court to order that they pay P500 per day for using my car since January 31st, 2013 till July 21st, 2013 which accumulated to the charged amount including the amount for servicing the car,” said Kajuu.

The court ordered as requested but the couple refused to comply hence the order for civil imprisonment.

Meanwhile Elvis has engaged an attorney Mokwadi Kgopo, who has since applied for an appeal based on an argument that the magistrates’ court has no jurisdiction for such matters considering the amount charged.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The applicant approached the wrong court in another jurisdiction, reason being that the applicant made an order for specific performance for his car to be returned, which according to the magistrate court act it does not allow the magistrate to make an order where there is no alternative claim of damages,” argued Kgopo.

Nchoko has refused to comment on the matter.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

PLEADING NOT GUILTY: Sondani PLEADING NOT GUILTY: Sondani

News

Sasa Klaas, Linah Mohohlo were to declare my innocence

A man who refused to be finger printed by the police for an alleged shop breaking and theft has told the court that he...

10 hours ago

News

Neighbour caught raping teenage boy

A Kanye man who lured his teenage neighbour to his house is in police custody after he was caught in the act, raping the...

2 days ago

News

Police arrest 9th suspect in petrol bomb attack

Kutlwano police in Francistown have arrested the ninth suspect in the recent ‘petrol bomb’ attack that killed Maggie Abraham (39) at Selepa location. The...

1 day ago

News

Opposition demands action on constitutional review

Opposition parties are concerned about government’s seemingly reluctance to get the much talked about constitutional review process off the ground despite having been on...

1 day ago

News

DIS allegedly goes after Khama

I am aware of the plan to arrest me- Khama Former President Ian Khama is alleged to have been a wanted man by the...

10 hours ago

International

World Peace Summit Calls for Peace in the New Normal

On September 18th, 2021, the 7th Anniversary of the September 18th HWPL World Peace Summit was held online. This year’s event dealt with the...

2 days ago

Sports

Uncertainty over football’s return rumbles on

Despite mounting social media speculation hailing the imminent return of local football, the long wait for league action looks set to rumble on. After...

1 day ago

News

‘Big-hearted’ boyfriend jailed in elephant tusk takedown

A big-hearted boyfriend who managed to get his lover off the hook after the pair were caught with two elephant tusks has been taken...

10 hours ago

News

Zim man accused of ‘belting’ lover

A Zimbabwean man found himself on the wrong side of the law this Saturday after he was arrested for allegedly assaulting his lover, Theresa...

10 hours ago

News

Happy ending for Kgosi Tawana

23- YEAR WAIT FOR CHIEF’S ISLAND COMES TO AN END Batawana paramount chief, Kgosi Tawana Moremi says they are yet to identify his inheritance...

10 hours ago

News

Busted in the bush

‘Big bulge’ turns out to be elephant tusk A man caught with a single elephant tusk during an unexpected run-in with the police in...

10 hours ago

News

The Rakops curse

“Kwano ba a go nyumba,”say residents about ritual murders Talk to anyone in Rakops or nearby villages such as Mopipi and Toromoja, the response...

10 hours ago

News

Justice delayed is justice denied

Assault victim, 60, fears for his life “Justice delayed is justice denied.” These are the words echoed by a 60-year-old, Zimbabwean man whose determination...

10 hours ago

News

Monarch community unite

COUNCILLOR CALLS FOR SUPPORT FOR A FAMILY WHO LOST HOME IN A FIRE Monarch North Councilor Gopolang Almando has appealed to his constituents and...

10 hours ago

News

Same-sex decimalisation appeal set for October

AG challenges high court ruling The quest for decriminalisation of same-sex relationships is expected to come before the highest court in Botswana, the Court...

10 hours ago
A modern Maun A modern Maun

Business

A modern Maun

Tourist town set for free Internet Free WIFI for an hour a day will soon be whizzing its way into Maun. The tourist town...

10 hours ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.