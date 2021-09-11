Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Cruel cousin

Published

Six months for beating child with a hammer

A Sojwe man who ‘disciplined’ his seven-year-old cousin by beating the boy on the knees several times with a hammer has been hit with a six-month jail sentence.

Pleading guilty to assault, 42-year-old Lenyatso Mogodi admitted hurting his young relative with the popular workman’s tool after a misunderstanding in his home village on Monday 26 April.

The violent fall-out occurred after Mogodi spotted the youth gathering firewood near his place. Apparently, the grown man was convinced the child was destroying his wooden fence and angrily approached him.

Spooked, the little boy ran away, with a furious Mogodi hot on his heels.

The chase ended at a nearby house, with the child taking refuge inside. Unfortunately, his safety was short-lived as Mogodi stormed in, spotted a claw hammer and dished out several blows to his terrified cousin’s kneecaps.

Alerted by the child’s howling screams, a neighbour ran to investigate and caught an unashamed Mogodi in the act.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The police were then alerted and the boy taken to Sojwe Clinic. Although his knees were badly swollen and he struggled to walk for weeks afterwards, an x-ray scan showed that no bones were broken.

Having fled the scene, the suspect was apprehended the following day.

Admitting his guilt, a repentant Mogodi was quick to say sorry and begged Molepolole Magistrates Court for forgiveness.

He explained that he was looking after people’s livestock, which he would be unable to do from a prison cell.

The father-of-four, who maintained he did not mean to act in such a brutal way, also asked court to consider his ‘bread-winning’ status, saying, “When taken to prison my children will also suffer as there will be no one to buy them food and clothes, may the court be lenient on my sentence.”

Passing sentence, Magistrate Kefilwe Resheng reprimanded Mogodi for his ‘cruel’ actions towards someone so young.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

She asked Mogodi how he would feel if someone treated his children so viciously and encouraged him to also seek forgiveness from the boy’s parents.

In the end, Resheng handed out a two-year sentence, with 18 months wholly suspended. It means Mogodi’s freedom will take a six-month hammer blow – not quite as painful as the beating he inflicted on his cousin.

In this article:,
1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Nicodemus M C Molefe

    September 11, 2021 at 6:27 pm

    Six months!! It’s appalling, not deterrent enough; 18+ yrs would have been enough

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

News

Runaway Revenue Office robbery suspect remanded

Among the seven suspects who escaped after robbing Molepolole Revenue Office of over P300 000 back in 2018, police last week narrowed their investigations...

6 days ago

News

Resign in 7 days or else!

REVEREND TIEGO GIVES MASISI ULTIMATUM, BLASTS GOVT A controversial church leader, Reverend Thuso Tiego, has given President Mokgweetsi Masisi an ultimatum to step down...

4 days ago
Inside the Sekatis Inside the Sekatis

Entertainment

Inside the Sekatis

Shaya has always wondered what it would be like to have two women sharing one man in modern times. Knowing how sometimes women can...

4 days ago

Sports

Makwala’s Diamond League final sprint

Botswana’s sprint sensation, Isaac Makwala, will compete with other best world athletes in the 200m and 400m Wanda Diamond League 2021 today at Letzigrund...

2 days ago
Agent of mindset shift Agent of mindset shift

Business

Agent of mindset shift

Tourism’s iron lady on a mission Moeti Practicum Institute prides itself in providing unique training for the Hospitality and Tourism industry. As its founder...

4 days ago
Coal the cure Coal the cure

Business

Coal the cure

BOCOPAC view coal, solar, and biomass for power production Botswana Conservation Parliamentary Caucus (BOCOPAC) is adamant the country has the capacity to develop its...

4 days ago
'We are not to blame!’ 'We are not to blame!’

Entertainment

‘We are not to blame!’

COSBOTS give their Thebe’s worth In the midst of an unwelcome return to the limelight following their latest royalty pay-out, in which some members...

4 days ago
Things they say: Things they say:

Entertainment

Things they say:

“Mototegi Saleshando o buwa hela ka hotel, mme ke supe gore re rekile lehatshe lena le Hotel moteng, eseng hotel hela,” Minister of Presidential...

4 days ago
BDP COMMUNICATION CHAIRPERSON: Kentse BDP COMMUNICATION CHAIRPERSON: Kentse

News

Resignations rock Tsholetsa house amid internal audit

Two senior members of Tsholetsa house; the regional manager and political assistant tendered their resignations last week amid serious tensions at the party headquarters....

4 days ago

News

My encounter with a ‘wizard’

• Naked man says midnight visit was in search of rabbit’s tongue • He said he was following ‘badimo’ – Police For many, a...

4 days ago
A 'dry brush' year for Thapong Visual Arts Centre A 'dry brush' year for Thapong Visual Arts Centre

Entertainment

A ‘dry brush’ year for Thapong Visual Arts Centre

“We have hosted only five exhibitions with low turn out” With only three months before the end of 2021, The Thapong Visual Arts Centre...

4 days ago
Alcohol prices hike Alcohol prices hike

Entertainment

Alcohol prices hike

Taking a stroll around the capital city on a sober note this midweek Shaya came across new prices of alcohol beverages and this dampened...

4 days ago
Commando Esvarious goes South Commando Esvarious goes South

Entertainment

Commando Esvarious goes South

Kabelo Small aka Commandor Esvarious has dropped his fourth single titled, Ole Themba lam in which he features Danger Boy from Limpopo in South...

4 days ago
Kabelo Tiro and Fondo fire drop sweet melodies Kabelo Tiro and Fondo fire drop sweet melodies

Entertainment

Kabelo Tiro and Fondo fire drop sweet melodies

Popular African Pop singer, Kabelo Tiro has collaborated with DJ Fondo Fire on the hit,Nthomelle Molaetsa. Better known as Skavenja,Tiro is behind the vocals...

4 days ago
Beauty queen's beautiful message Beauty queen's beautiful message

Entertainment

Beauty queen’s beautiful message

Wame Mosa Rabadi is fast proving she has the voice to back up her obvious good looks and famous dance moves. The Beauty Queen’s...

4 days ago
Celeb edition with DJ KSB Celeb edition with DJ KSB

Entertainment

Celeb edition with DJ KSB

As well as being one of the most talented disc jockeys in the business, DJ KSB is equally adept at recording hits of his...

4 days ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.