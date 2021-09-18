Father asks for counselling after defiling daughter, 11

Although it was a scorching hot day, a father who pleaded guilty to incest was putting on his ballooned jacket and one could tell he was facing a felony charge.

Walking slowly to the dock as if his charge was literally weighing on his shoulder, the 41-year-old father looked at the Magistrate with a sombre expression and narrated his ordeal.

“I have been against gender based violence since long back and I am here confused of what happened. I raised my children for twelve years with love and I am asking myself if a person can change in a minute.

“I pray with this court to give me permission to see the doctors for counselling because I am really shocked,” pleaded the man charged with sleeping with his 11-year-old biological daughter.

The unemployed father pleaded guilty to the incest charge last week Thursday when he was arraigned before Francistown Magistrate Courts.

It was heard that the incidents happened between July 2020 and 2021, exact dates unknown to the prosecution.

The accused was reported before Kutlwano police station after he allegedly committed the offence right under the complainant’s mother’s nose.

He is said to have woken the child from her blankets and put her on top of the bed where he was sleeping with the mother and had sex with her.

The mother is said to have woken up to the disturbing noises and when her phone illuminated the room she was shocked to see her husband having sex with her minor daughter right next to her.

She then reported the matter to the police and the husband was arrested.

The victim has since been transferred to Selibe Phikwe where she is now schooling and staying with her grandmother.

Last week the accused was granted bail on condition that he pays the sum of P3 000 and brings two sureties who would bind themselves with the same amount, but he failed to meet all bail requirements.

“I failed to pay the bail money as there is no one to pay for me. Since I was arrested I have been cooperating with the police so I pray with this honorable court to see how they can help me so I can be able to fulfill the bail conditions,” prayed the distraught father this Tuesday.

Magistrate Mareledi Dipate considered the request and reduced the cash bail to P1000 and ordered him to bring two sureties who would bind themselves with the same amount.

Lano Kgalemang from the Directorate of Public Prosecutions told court that they are awaiting for some results from the forensic laboratory and asked that they be given two months to prepare their facts.

The accused was remanded in custody until he fulfilled the bail conditions and he will be back in court on the 8th of November.