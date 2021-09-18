Grave robber confesses to coffin theft

A corpse at Nxamasere village cemetery is not quite resting in peace after a thief allegedly dug out the grave in an attempt to steal the coffin for re-sale.

Although police confirmed that they went to the cemetery with a pathologist this morning (Saturday 18th) to ascertain if the corpse had indeed been stolen, as feared by the bereaved family, they were reluctant to disclose details of their findings. “”We have a procedure to follow. I have to report to my seniors first, at the moment I cannot confirm or deny anything,” Officer Commanding for the area, Victor Nlebesi said.

After a bereaved family recently found the grave of their newly buried female relative vandalised, they followed the foot prints of the culprit which led them to a certain Mothusi Gabaeme’s yard.

The 32-year-old man is said to have then admitted to have attempted to steal the coffin but claimed that because of the heavy work, he only managed to make away with the lid before sunrise.

“His intention, he said was to return at night to finish his job. He said he had a buyer is Seronga who had promised to pay him P6000 for the coffin,” explained a relative.

Gabaeme has since appeared before Shakawe magistrates court and was recommended for psychiatric assessment.

While he would not be dragged into confirming the details of their findings, Nlebesi said the family asked for the exhumation of the body to ascertain if it was intact if not missing.

Police investigations continue.