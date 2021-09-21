Introducing Kalda

There has been an explosion of young talent in the Afro Pop genre locally.

Ever since Amantle Brown dropped a couple of hits, including ‘Black Mampatile’ a host of young ladies have been inspired to drop music in the vernacular.

22-year- old Fildah Katlego Ramonko who goes by the stage name Kalda could be one such.

Although she may not have Brown’s vocal prowess, she definitely has the swag and attitude to make it as a singer.

This is unmistakable in her newly released and debut single, ‘Rrago banake’.

Born and raised in Gathwane in Ngwaketse, the singer teamed up with Zolasko for her introduction into the dog eat dog music industry.

Rating: 5/10