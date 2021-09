Nine years after she ‘took a break’ to focus on her studies, Mpeleki July is back and sounding better than ever.

The Gospel singer has released her second album, ‘Salvation’, a beautiful compilation of music that includes six songs.

With melodic numbers such as ‘Gombalume’, ‘Ndi na jinyo’ and ‘Ke se ke utlwile’, standing out, this is a work of art that should appeal to most fans of the Gospel genre.

RATINGS: 6.5/10