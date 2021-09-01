Kaboeamodimo in marriage wrecking scandal

SKI Khama Foundation Chair fingered in RB1 Celebrity’s Divorce

RB 1 celebrity, Goitseone Moathodi’s marriage has come down crashing like a house of cards amid accusations of marriage-wrecking by former Mass Media boss, Mogomotsi Kaboeamodimo.

Kaboeamodimo, who recently resurfaced as Chairperson of SKI Khama Foundation, has been cited as the main reason for divorce by Goitseone’s husband, Ntshambiwa Moathodi, in court.

The Moathodi’s marriage of 13 years came to an end amid accusations of Goitseone’s reckless infidelity and neglect of marital home responsibilities.

In divorce papers filed in court, Ntshambiwa has stated that he had long complained about Kaboeamodimo’s affair with his radio personality wife who was then Kaboeamodimo’s junior “since 2012 to date.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Ntshambiwa, 49, had further submitted that Goitseone had continued to be involved in extra marital affairs with third parties, adding that he had solid proof that she was in a relationship with her former boss.

He said their marriage had broken down irretrievably because Goitseone had behaved in a way that the couple could not be reasonably expected to stay as husband and wife anymore.

“Both parties admitted the relationship and payments were made twice by the said Kaboeamodimo. She insults me and physically assaults me to an extent that I had to move out of the matrimonial home in June 2020 until now. I involved family members to reconcile and rebuke her since 2014 but, despite those attempts, she did not stop her abusive behaviour. I have lost love and affection for her and find it appropriate that a decree nisi for divorce be granted against her,” Ntshambiwa had stated in court papers.

The fed-up husband went on to accuse Goitseone of backbiting, bullying and causing unnecessary misunderstanding between family members and friends.

He described her as sarcastic towards his family members and parents and said she often spoke negatively of his parents, siblings and friends, which made him uncomfortable.

He also said Goitseone did not make any meaningful contribution either financially or emotionally as a wife is expected to, towards the family welfare.

In her defence, Goitseone argued that her salary was committed because of bank loans that benefitted the matrimonial home.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I do not know how the loan benefited the family. I do admit that I earn more than her but my position is, she should be able to contribute meaningfully according to her earning, which she is not doing,” said Ntshambiwa as he countered Goitseone’s claims.

When reached for comment, Goitseone said she did not wish to discuss her family matters with the media while Kaboeamodimo expressed shock and surprise at the Moathodis’ divorce which he said was news to him and went on to state that he did not know why he was cited in the court papers.

The divorce was granted on August 05th by Justice Christopher Gabanagae.

Both parties agreed that Goitseone shall keep the Gaborone North house, Mochudi multi residential plot, borehole situated 6km from Gxhwaa Xhana, 50 cattle, half of small stock and a Mercedez Benz.

Ntshabiwa will also buy her a Toyota Hilux Legend double cab.

She was also given custody of their two minor children while Ntshabiwa shall keep a borehole in Makgadikgadi with its developments, residential plot in Gweta, plot in Shakawe and filling station plot situated in Gweta.

He will also remain with a Land Cruiser V6, cattle and half of small stock.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He will pay P3 000 monthly maintenance fee for their two minor children as well as pay school fees.