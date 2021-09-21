Kazungula cycle challenge postponed

The long awaited Kazungula International Cycle Challenge (KICC) slated for end of September has been postponed owing to Covid-19 regulations.

The one of a kind sports tourism featured four countries of Botswana, Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

According to the KICC Public Relations Officer Boingotlo Motingwa, the event has now been moved to 27th November.

Motingwa said the postponement was necessitated by the suspension of sporting activities as announced by President Mokgweetsi Masisi in his recent address.

We however remain hopeful with the constant arrival of different vaccines that more than 60% of the population will be vaccinated to allow spectators to the only quadripoint in the world ,” Motingwa said.

Organisers of the event had already signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Chobe District Council and the Livingston Tourism and Livingstone Cycling Association.

The 75km route goes through towns such as Chilimbana and Simonga in Zambia, and through Katombora and Komanyana in Zimbabwe.

The route offers postcard scenery that includes the Zambezi River, Kazungula Bridge, and Victoria Falls.

The starting point would be the impressive Kazungula Bridge via Livingstone in Zambia to Victoria Falls Bridge in Zimbabwe and back to the starting point totaling 150 km.

Besides the 150km for elite riders, members of the public were also allowed to sign up for leisure categories ranging from 10km-50km.