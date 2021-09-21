Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Kazungula cycle challenge postponed

By

Published

Kazungula cycle challenge postponed
Kazungula cycle challenge postponed

The long awaited Kazungula International Cycle Challenge (KICC) slated for end of September has been postponed owing to Covid-19 regulations.

The one of a kind sports tourism featured four countries of Botswana, Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

According to the KICC Public Relations Officer Boingotlo Motingwa, the event has now been moved to 27th November.

Motingwa said the postponement was necessitated by the suspension of sporting activities as announced by President Mokgweetsi Masisi in his recent address.

We however remain hopeful with the constant arrival of different vaccines that more than 60% of the population will be vaccinated to allow spectators to the only quadripoint in the world ,” Motingwa said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Organisers of the event had already signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Chobe District Council and the Livingston Tourism and Livingstone Cycling Association.

The 75km route goes through towns such as Chilimbana and Simonga in Zambia, and through Katombora and Komanyana in Zimbabwe.

The route offers postcard scenery that includes the Zambezi River, Kazungula Bridge, and Victoria Falls.

The starting point would be the impressive Kazungula Bridge via Livingstone in Zambia to Victoria Falls Bridge in Zimbabwe and back to the starting point totaling 150 km.

Besides the 150km for elite riders, members of the public were also allowed to sign up for leisure categories ranging from 10km-50km.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

PLEADING NOT GUILTY: Sondani PLEADING NOT GUILTY: Sondani

News

Sasa Klaas, Linah Mohohlo were to declare my innocence

A man who refused to be finger printed by the police for an alleged shop breaking and theft has told the court that he...

10 hours ago

News

Neighbour caught raping teenage boy

A Kanye man who lured his teenage neighbour to his house is in police custody after he was caught in the act, raping the...

2 days ago

News

Police arrest 9th suspect in petrol bomb attack

Kutlwano police in Francistown have arrested the ninth suspect in the recent ‘petrol bomb’ attack that killed Maggie Abraham (39) at Selepa location. The...

1 day ago

News

Opposition demands action on constitutional review

Opposition parties are concerned about government’s seemingly reluctance to get the much talked about constitutional review process off the ground despite having been on...

1 day ago

News

DIS allegedly goes after Khama

I am aware of the plan to arrest me- Khama Former President Ian Khama is alleged to have been a wanted man by the...

10 hours ago

International

World Peace Summit Calls for Peace in the New Normal

On September 18th, 2021, the 7th Anniversary of the September 18th HWPL World Peace Summit was held online. This year’s event dealt with the...

2 days ago

Sports

Uncertainty over football’s return rumbles on

Despite mounting social media speculation hailing the imminent return of local football, the long wait for league action looks set to rumble on. After...

1 day ago

News

‘Big-hearted’ boyfriend jailed in elephant tusk takedown

A big-hearted boyfriend who managed to get his lover off the hook after the pair were caught with two elephant tusks has been taken...

10 hours ago
Cop on the run Cop on the run

News

Cop on the run

POLICE OFFICER DODGES DEPUTY SHERIFFS TO AVOID PRISON A Molepolole police officer has been playing cat and mouse with deputy sheriffs seeking to arrest...

10 hours ago

News

Zim man accused of ‘belting’ lover

A Zimbabwean man found himself on the wrong side of the law this Saturday after he was arrested for allegedly assaulting his lover, Theresa...

10 hours ago

News

Happy ending for Kgosi Tawana

23- YEAR WAIT FOR CHIEF’S ISLAND COMES TO AN END Batawana paramount chief, Kgosi Tawana Moremi says they are yet to identify his inheritance...

10 hours ago

News

Busted in the bush

‘Big bulge’ turns out to be elephant tusk A man caught with a single elephant tusk during an unexpected run-in with the police in...

10 hours ago

News

The Rakops curse

“Kwano ba a go nyumba,”say residents about ritual murders Talk to anyone in Rakops or nearby villages such as Mopipi and Toromoja, the response...

10 hours ago

News

Justice delayed is justice denied

Assault victim, 60, fears for his life “Justice delayed is justice denied.” These are the words echoed by a 60-year-old, Zimbabwean man whose determination...

10 hours ago

News

Monarch community unite

COUNCILLOR CALLS FOR SUPPORT FOR A FAMILY WHO LOST HOME IN A FIRE Monarch North Councilor Gopolang Almando has appealed to his constituents and...

10 hours ago

News

Same-sex decimalisation appeal set for October

AG challenges high court ruling The quest for decriminalisation of same-sex relationships is expected to come before the highest court in Botswana, the Court...

10 hours ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.