Killing kwasa kwasa

After a date was finally set for the Botswana Music Union (BOMU) Awards, and the nominations announced last Friday, one thing that stood out to Shaya was the lack of a Kwasa Kwasa/Rumba category.

The show organisers went on record, explaining that only one artist had submitted his material hence they had little choice but to scrap the genre from the programme.

However, reports reaching Yours Truly suggest that might not be entirely true.

Apparently, the organisers were hell bent on ditching the category in favour of their preferred types of music.

Now that I think of it, this is in keeping with Kwasa Kwasa King Franco’s declaration from way back that he would not be taking part in the awards.

Shaya is notoriously terrible at Maths but something doesn’t add up here!