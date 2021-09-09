Makobo man arrested for lover’s murder

A 47-year-old Makobo man is suspected to have stabbed his girlfriend, who was 26 years younger than him, to death following a lover’s quarrel last Thursday.

Nangube Charles then spent three days on the run, and was only nabbed by the cops this Monday on the outskirts of Ghetto, some 40km from the murder scene.

He appeared before Francistown Magistrates Court the following day, and was charged with the murder of his girlfriend, 21-year-old Oratile Makobo.

The self-employed Charles allegedly stabbed Makobo with a sharp object, leaving her bloodied body down a road in the middle of the village. She was found lying unconscious by a passerby and pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

During Tuesday’s brief arraignment, the prosecution explained investigations into the incident were just getting started, with witness statements still to be collected.

Requesting the suspect be locked up, the Investigating Officer (IO), Barobinyana Motsumi stressed it was for Charles’ own good as he would be in danger of a revenge attack should he be released.

“We fear that if granted bail his security will be at risk as Makobo residents are still angry,” highlighted Motsumi.

For his part, Charles agreed with the IO.

“I heard her saying Makobo residents are angry with me and I wanted to say it is a must to be angry at someone suspected to have killed their child,” conceded the accused killer.

It was hardly a surprise then, that Charles was remanded in custody, his next court date set for 14 September.

Meanwhile, in a separate interview with The Voice, a concerned Tatitown Station Commander, Edward Leposo revealed this was the third murder reported in his jurisdiction since the start of the year.

Although it is down on the seven recorded last year, Leposo is still an unhappy man.

“It’s really a concern when three people lose their lives at the hands of others. I urge people to resolve their issues amicably by involving a third party,” closed the top cop.