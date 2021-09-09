Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Makobo man arrested for lover’s murder

Published

LOCKED UP: Nangube Charles

A 47-year-old Makobo man is suspected to have stabbed his girlfriend, who was 26 years younger than him, to death following a lover’s quarrel last Thursday.

Nangube Charles then spent three days on the run, and was only nabbed by the cops this Monday on the outskirts of Ghetto, some 40km from the murder scene.

He appeared before Francistown Magistrates Court the following day, and was charged with the murder of his girlfriend, 21-year-old Oratile Makobo.

The self-employed Charles allegedly stabbed Makobo with a sharp object, leaving her bloodied body down a road in the middle of the village. She was found lying unconscious by a passerby and pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

During Tuesday’s brief arraignment, the prosecution explained investigations into the incident were just getting started, with witness statements still to be collected.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Requesting the suspect be locked up, the Investigating Officer (IO), Barobinyana Motsumi stressed it was for Charles’ own good as he would be in danger of a revenge attack should he be released.

“We fear that if granted bail his security will be at risk as Makobo residents are still angry,” highlighted Motsumi.

For his part, Charles agreed with the IO.

“I heard her saying Makobo residents are angry with me and I wanted to say it is a must to be angry at someone suspected to have killed their child,” conceded the accused killer.

It was hardly a surprise then, that Charles was remanded in custody, his next court date set for 14 September.

Meanwhile, in a separate interview with The Voice, a concerned Tatitown Station Commander, Edward Leposo revealed this was the third murder reported in his jurisdiction since the start of the year.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Although it is down on the seven recorded last year, Leposo is still an unhappy man.

“It’s really a concern when three people lose their lives at the hands of others. I urge people to resolve their issues amicably by involving a third party,” closed the top cop.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

News

Runaway Revenue Office robbery suspect remanded

Among the seven suspects who escaped after robbing Molepolole Revenue Office of over P300 000 back in 2018, police last week narrowed their investigations...

6 days ago

News

Resign in 7 days or else!

REVEREND TIEGO GIVES MASISI ULTIMATUM, BLASTS GOVT A controversial church leader, Reverend Thuso Tiego, has given President Mokgweetsi Masisi an ultimatum to step down...

4 days ago
Inside the Sekatis Inside the Sekatis

Entertainment

Inside the Sekatis

Shaya has always wondered what it would be like to have two women sharing one man in modern times. Knowing how sometimes women can...

4 days ago

Sports

Makwala’s Diamond League final sprint

Botswana’s sprint sensation, Isaac Makwala, will compete with other best world athletes in the 200m and 400m Wanda Diamond League 2021 today at Letzigrund...

2 days ago
Agent of mindset shift Agent of mindset shift

Business

Agent of mindset shift

Tourism’s iron lady on a mission Moeti Practicum Institute prides itself in providing unique training for the Hospitality and Tourism industry. As its founder...

4 days ago
Coal the cure Coal the cure

Business

Coal the cure

BOCOPAC view coal, solar, and biomass for power production Botswana Conservation Parliamentary Caucus (BOCOPAC) is adamant the country has the capacity to develop its...

4 days ago
'We are not to blame!’ 'We are not to blame!’

Entertainment

‘We are not to blame!’

COSBOTS give their Thebe’s worth In the midst of an unwelcome return to the limelight following their latest royalty pay-out, in which some members...

4 days ago
Things they say: Things they say:

Entertainment

Things they say:

“Mototegi Saleshando o buwa hela ka hotel, mme ke supe gore re rekile lehatshe lena le Hotel moteng, eseng hotel hela,” Minister of Presidential...

4 days ago
BDP COMMUNICATION CHAIRPERSON: Kentse BDP COMMUNICATION CHAIRPERSON: Kentse

News

Resignations rock Tsholetsa house amid internal audit

Two senior members of Tsholetsa house; the regional manager and political assistant tendered their resignations last week amid serious tensions at the party headquarters....

4 days ago

News

My encounter with a ‘wizard’

• Naked man says midnight visit was in search of rabbit’s tongue • He said he was following ‘badimo’ – Police For many, a...

4 days ago
A 'dry brush' year for Thapong Visual Arts Centre A 'dry brush' year for Thapong Visual Arts Centre

Entertainment

A ‘dry brush’ year for Thapong Visual Arts Centre

“We have hosted only five exhibitions with low turn out” With only three months before the end of 2021, The Thapong Visual Arts Centre...

4 days ago
Alcohol prices hike Alcohol prices hike

Entertainment

Alcohol prices hike

Taking a stroll around the capital city on a sober note this midweek Shaya came across new prices of alcohol beverages and this dampened...

4 days ago
Commando Esvarious goes South Commando Esvarious goes South

Entertainment

Commando Esvarious goes South

Kabelo Small aka Commandor Esvarious has dropped his fourth single titled, Ole Themba lam in which he features Danger Boy from Limpopo in South...

4 days ago
Kabelo Tiro and Fondo fire drop sweet melodies Kabelo Tiro and Fondo fire drop sweet melodies

Entertainment

Kabelo Tiro and Fondo fire drop sweet melodies

Popular African Pop singer, Kabelo Tiro has collaborated with DJ Fondo Fire on the hit,Nthomelle Molaetsa. Better known as Skavenja,Tiro is behind the vocals...

4 days ago
Beauty queen's beautiful message Beauty queen's beautiful message

Entertainment

Beauty queen’s beautiful message

Wame Mosa Rabadi is fast proving she has the voice to back up her obvious good looks and famous dance moves. The Beauty Queen’s...

4 days ago
Celeb edition with DJ KSB Celeb edition with DJ KSB

Entertainment

Celeb edition with DJ KSB

As well as being one of the most talented disc jockeys in the business, DJ KSB is equally adept at recording hits of his...

4 days ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.