Mixed fortunes on the BSE

Of the 30 companies listed on the Botswana Exchange Limited (BSE), 14 of them saw their share prices decline between January and August this year.

According to the latest Market Performance Report, 10 experienced a surge in share price while six remained unchanged.

Chobe Holdings Limited was the biggest loser during the eight-month period, shedding 21.5 percent.

Turnstar and Sechaba suffered similar turns, recording declines of 20 and 19.6 percent respectively.

On the top end, Tlou Energy was the biggest gainer, registering a growth of 51.5 percent on its share price.

It was followed by Seed Co. and Letshego with gains of 45.9 percent and 42.7 percent respectively.

During the period, Letshego was the most traded company on the BSE with a turnover of P73.5 million followed by FNBB with P57.8 million with Sefalana closing the top three with a P53.7 million turnover.

In total, the three companies accounted for 45.7 percent of all equity turnover recorded during the period under review, with the leading company, Letshego, accounting for 18.1 percent.

Compared to the same period last year, the top three traded companies accounted for 51.9 percent of total equity turnover, with Letshego again leading the way, responsible for 25.4 percent or P122.7 million.

As of the end of August this year, a total equity turnover of P405.1 million was registered from traded volumes of shares of 280.5 million.

In the corresponding 2020 period, this total stood at P483.3 million from the trading of 274.3 million shares.

When it comes to investor contribution to equity turnover, local companies contributed 64 percent to total equity turnover, or P259.3 million in monetary terms while local individuals contributed 6.9 percent (P27.9 million) during the period.

Foreign companies, meanwhile, contributed 23 percent or P93.2 million to total turnover, while foreign individuals contributed 6 percent or P24.5 million.