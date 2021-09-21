Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Mixed fortunes on the BSE

By

Published

Mixed fortunes on the BSE
IN DEMAND: Letshego Holdings Limited shares were the most traded

Of the 30 companies listed on the Botswana Exchange Limited (BSE), 14 of them saw their share prices decline between January and August this year.

According to the latest Market Performance Report, 10 experienced a surge in share price while six remained unchanged.

Chobe Holdings Limited was the biggest loser during the eight-month period, shedding 21.5 percent.

Turnstar and Sechaba suffered similar turns, recording declines of 20 and 19.6 percent respectively.

On the top end, Tlou Energy was the biggest gainer, registering a growth of 51.5 percent on its share price.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

It was followed by Seed Co. and Letshego with gains of 45.9 percent and 42.7 percent respectively.

During the period, Letshego was the most traded company on the BSE with a turnover of P73.5 million followed by FNBB with P57.8 million with Sefalana closing the top three with a P53.7 million turnover.

In total, the three companies accounted for 45.7 percent of all equity turnover recorded during the period under review, with the leading company, Letshego, accounting for 18.1 percent.

Compared to the same period last year, the top three traded companies accounted for 51.9 percent of total equity turnover, with Letshego again leading the way, responsible for 25.4 percent or P122.7 million.

As of the end of August this year, a total equity turnover of P405.1 million was registered from traded volumes of shares of 280.5 million.

In the corresponding 2020 period, this total stood at P483.3 million from the trading of 274.3 million shares.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

When it comes to investor contribution to equity turnover, local companies contributed 64 percent to total equity turnover, or P259.3 million in monetary terms while local individuals contributed 6.9 percent (P27.9 million) during the period.

Foreign companies, meanwhile, contributed 23 percent or P93.2 million to total turnover, while foreign individuals contributed 6 percent or P24.5 million.

In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

PLEADING NOT GUILTY: Sondani PLEADING NOT GUILTY: Sondani

News

Sasa Klaas, Linah Mohohlo were to declare my innocence

A man who refused to be finger printed by the police for an alleged shop breaking and theft has told the court that he...

10 hours ago

News

Neighbour caught raping teenage boy

A Kanye man who lured his teenage neighbour to his house is in police custody after he was caught in the act, raping the...

2 days ago

News

Police arrest 9th suspect in petrol bomb attack

Kutlwano police in Francistown have arrested the ninth suspect in the recent ‘petrol bomb’ attack that killed Maggie Abraham (39) at Selepa location. The...

1 day ago

News

Opposition demands action on constitutional review

Opposition parties are concerned about government’s seemingly reluctance to get the much talked about constitutional review process off the ground despite having been on...

1 day ago

News

DIS allegedly goes after Khama

I am aware of the plan to arrest me- Khama Former President Ian Khama is alleged to have been a wanted man by the...

10 hours ago

International

World Peace Summit Calls for Peace in the New Normal

On September 18th, 2021, the 7th Anniversary of the September 18th HWPL World Peace Summit was held online. This year’s event dealt with the...

2 days ago

Sports

Uncertainty over football’s return rumbles on

Despite mounting social media speculation hailing the imminent return of local football, the long wait for league action looks set to rumble on. After...

1 day ago

News

‘Big-hearted’ boyfriend jailed in elephant tusk takedown

A big-hearted boyfriend who managed to get his lover off the hook after the pair were caught with two elephant tusks has been taken...

10 hours ago
Cop on the run Cop on the run

News

Cop on the run

POLICE OFFICER DODGES DEPUTY SHERIFFS TO AVOID PRISON A Molepolole police officer has been playing cat and mouse with deputy sheriffs seeking to arrest...

10 hours ago

News

Zim man accused of ‘belting’ lover

A Zimbabwean man found himself on the wrong side of the law this Saturday after he was arrested for allegedly assaulting his lover, Theresa...

10 hours ago

News

Happy ending for Kgosi Tawana

23- YEAR WAIT FOR CHIEF’S ISLAND COMES TO AN END Batawana paramount chief, Kgosi Tawana Moremi says they are yet to identify his inheritance...

10 hours ago

News

Busted in the bush

‘Big bulge’ turns out to be elephant tusk A man caught with a single elephant tusk during an unexpected run-in with the police in...

10 hours ago

News

The Rakops curse

“Kwano ba a go nyumba,”say residents about ritual murders Talk to anyone in Rakops or nearby villages such as Mopipi and Toromoja, the response...

10 hours ago

News

Justice delayed is justice denied

Assault victim, 60, fears for his life “Justice delayed is justice denied.” These are the words echoed by a 60-year-old, Zimbabwean man whose determination...

10 hours ago

News

Monarch community unite

COUNCILLOR CALLS FOR SUPPORT FOR A FAMILY WHO LOST HOME IN A FIRE Monarch North Councilor Gopolang Almando has appealed to his constituents and...

10 hours ago

News

Same-sex decimalisation appeal set for October

AG challenges high court ruling The quest for decriminalisation of same-sex relationships is expected to come before the highest court in Botswana, the Court...

10 hours ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.