Mmaratwa gets saucy

Larger than life Traditional star, Mmaratwa, is sure to get tongues wagging with her latest album, a saucy LP titled, ‘Tikologo ya ntlha’.

The eight-track offering, the artist’s third to date, gets hot, steamy and slightly explicit as Mmaratwa sings about sex.

In the x-rated title track, which translates as first round, the curvy creative warns women not to rate men by their opening performance in bed, which she notes is normally rather brief.

Rather, she insists the proof of the pudding is in the second round – that’s when a lover’s abilities can truly be judged.

Other notable songs on the album include: ‘Ausi Senatla’, ‘Mosadi Sejana’, ‘Dikamaore’ and ‘Tsalayame’.

Produced by Touch at Touch Records and sponsored by Mokapi Investments, this is music certain to get hearts racing!

RATINGS: 6/10