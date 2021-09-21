Monarch community unite

COUNCILLOR CALLS FOR SUPPORT FOR A FAMILY WHO LOST HOME IN A FIRE

Monarch North Councilor Gopolang Almando has appealed to his constituents and the rest of Botswana citizens to come to the aid of a family whose house was burnt down to ashes on Tuesday night.

The Moswela family in Area 2 Monarch were left homeless after a fire razed down their house on Tuesday night.

Almando told The Voice that he has always encouraged residents to help each other in the hour of need.

“I started this initiative in 2019 just a few months after I was voted into power. We’ve formed a group of residents to contribute money whenever one family is in need,” said Almando.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Councilor said the community needs to unite again to help Moswela rise back on her feet.

“We’ve to contribute towards this noble gesture, and help to restore this house and the family’s dignity,” he said.

The councilor revealed that since the campaign started on Tuesday, there has been overwhelming support from Monarch residents.

“Our intention is to intensify the campaign so the house can be fixed, and MmaMoswela can go back to lead a normal life,” Almando said.

Narrating the story, Judith Moswela said she had to be rushed to the hospital after her seven-year-old grand daughter set the bedroom on fire, which ultimately razed down the entire house leaving them homeless.

“I was in the kitchen and had just sent my grand daughter to her room as it was way past her bed time. However 15 to 20 minutes later she came back calling out to me saying, “Granny there’s a fire in the bedroom,” said Moswela.

She said she ignored the little girl for a moment, but she wouldn’t stop until her granny followed her and indeed found the bedroom in flames.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I immediately evacuated her younger sibling to safety and called out to the neighbours,” recalled Moswela.

She said she called the Fire Department who promised to help her.

Unbeknown to her, a neighbour had also called the department but the response she got was the car was still attending to another fire in Gerald.

“She said they told her that there were no drivers for the other available car,” revealed Moswela.

The distraught retired civil servant said she does not suspect foul play, but believes the fire was caused by the grand daughter.

“I saw a match box lying on the bed when I rushed to the burning room, and my suspicion is that she must have been playing with match sticks,” she added sombrely.