Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Monarch community unite

By

Published

BURNT DOWN: Moswela's three bedroom house

COUNCILLOR CALLS FOR SUPPORT FOR A FAMILY WHO LOST HOME IN A FIRE

Monarch North Councilor Gopolang Almando has appealed to his constituents and the rest of Botswana citizens to come to the aid of a family whose house was burnt down to ashes on Tuesday night.

The Moswela family in Area 2 Monarch were left homeless after a fire razed down their house on Tuesday night.

Almando told The Voice that he has always encouraged residents to help each other in the hour of need.

“I started this initiative in 2019 just a few months after I was voted into power. We’ve formed a group of residents to contribute money whenever one family is in need,” said Almando.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Councilor said the community needs to unite again to help Moswela rise back on her feet.

UNITED: Hon Almando and Moswela

UNITED: Hon Almando and Moswela

“We’ve to contribute towards this noble gesture, and help to restore this house and the family’s dignity,” he said.

The councilor revealed that since the campaign started on Tuesday, there has been overwhelming support from Monarch residents.

“Our intention is to intensify the campaign so the house can be fixed, and MmaMoswela can go back to lead a normal life,” Almando said.

Narrating the story, Judith Moswela said she had to be rushed to the hospital after her seven-year-old grand daughter set the bedroom on fire, which ultimately razed down the entire house leaving them homeless.

“I was in the kitchen and had just sent my grand daughter to her room as it was way past her bed time. However 15 to 20 minutes later she came back calling out to me saying, “Granny there’s a fire in the bedroom,” said Moswela.

She said she ignored the little girl for a moment, but she wouldn’t stop until her granny followed her and indeed found the bedroom in flames.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I immediately evacuated her younger sibling to safety and called out to the neighbours,” recalled Moswela.

She said she called the Fire Department who promised to help her.

Unbeknown to her, a neighbour had also called the department but the response she got was the car was still attending to another fire in Gerald.

“She said they told her that there were no drivers for the other available car,” revealed Moswela.

The distraught retired civil servant said she does not suspect foul play, but believes the fire was caused by the grand daughter.

“I saw a match box lying on the bed when I rushed to the burning room, and my suspicion is that she must have been playing with match sticks,” she added sombrely.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

PLEADING NOT GUILTY: Sondani PLEADING NOT GUILTY: Sondani

News

Sasa Klaas, Linah Mohohlo were to declare my innocence

A man who refused to be finger printed by the police for an alleged shop breaking and theft has told the court that he...

10 hours ago

News

Neighbour caught raping teenage boy

A Kanye man who lured his teenage neighbour to his house is in police custody after he was caught in the act, raping the...

2 days ago

News

Police arrest 9th suspect in petrol bomb attack

Kutlwano police in Francistown have arrested the ninth suspect in the recent ‘petrol bomb’ attack that killed Maggie Abraham (39) at Selepa location. The...

1 day ago

News

Opposition demands action on constitutional review

Opposition parties are concerned about government’s seemingly reluctance to get the much talked about constitutional review process off the ground despite having been on...

1 day ago

News

DIS allegedly goes after Khama

I am aware of the plan to arrest me- Khama Former President Ian Khama is alleged to have been a wanted man by the...

10 hours ago

International

World Peace Summit Calls for Peace in the New Normal

On September 18th, 2021, the 7th Anniversary of the September 18th HWPL World Peace Summit was held online. This year’s event dealt with the...

2 days ago

Sports

Uncertainty over football’s return rumbles on

Despite mounting social media speculation hailing the imminent return of local football, the long wait for league action looks set to rumble on. After...

1 day ago

News

‘Big-hearted’ boyfriend jailed in elephant tusk takedown

A big-hearted boyfriend who managed to get his lover off the hook after the pair were caught with two elephant tusks has been taken...

10 hours ago
Cop on the run Cop on the run

News

Cop on the run

POLICE OFFICER DODGES DEPUTY SHERIFFS TO AVOID PRISON A Molepolole police officer has been playing cat and mouse with deputy sheriffs seeking to arrest...

10 hours ago

News

Zim man accused of ‘belting’ lover

A Zimbabwean man found himself on the wrong side of the law this Saturday after he was arrested for allegedly assaulting his lover, Theresa...

10 hours ago

News

Happy ending for Kgosi Tawana

23- YEAR WAIT FOR CHIEF’S ISLAND COMES TO AN END Batawana paramount chief, Kgosi Tawana Moremi says they are yet to identify his inheritance...

10 hours ago

News

Busted in the bush

‘Big bulge’ turns out to be elephant tusk A man caught with a single elephant tusk during an unexpected run-in with the police in...

10 hours ago

News

The Rakops curse

“Kwano ba a go nyumba,”say residents about ritual murders Talk to anyone in Rakops or nearby villages such as Mopipi and Toromoja, the response...

10 hours ago

News

Justice delayed is justice denied

Assault victim, 60, fears for his life “Justice delayed is justice denied.” These are the words echoed by a 60-year-old, Zimbabwean man whose determination...

10 hours ago

News

Same-sex decimalisation appeal set for October

AG challenges high court ruling The quest for decriminalisation of same-sex relationships is expected to come before the highest court in Botswana, the Court...

10 hours ago
A modern Maun A modern Maun

Business

A modern Maun

Tourist town set for free Internet Free WIFI for an hour a day will soon be whizzing its way into Maun. The tourist town...

10 hours ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.