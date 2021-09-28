Moroka’s Big Day Take 2

Never one to waste time, Shaya is quicker than Isaac Makwala running the 200m when it comes to sending out congratulations. With SoE coming to an end and the opening up of events edging ever closer, it looks like Phenyo Moroka is in the mood to celebrate.

Although the details are still hazy, Shaya spotted this screenshot which suggests a day – and night – to remember is on the cards. Shaya hopes you learnt a lot from your first marriage, which you entered into at the age of 27.

You know what they say: the second time’s a charm.

Good luck mate and please don’t forget my invite!