Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Mthimkhulu Attorneys under the hammer for unpaid rent

*The Law firm owes P180K in unpaid rentals
*Mthimkhulu says he has made arrangements to pay

By

Published

WE'LL PAY: Mthimkhulu (inset)

Assistant Minister of Presidential Affairs and Public Administration, Dumezweni Mthimkhulu, is racing against time to save his property from the grip of Deputy Sheriffs after his law firm failed to pay P180k in rent arrears.

Mthimkhulu Attorneys’ movable assets to be attached by messengers of the court include three-piece sofas, chairs, computers and a Nashua copier.

Last week, Senior Magistrate Rosemay Malebogo Khuto ordered Deputy Sheriffs to attach the property after it emerged that Mthimkhulu Attorneys owed P180k in unpaid rent to Kgadimo Kelebale who rented out Plot 546, Extension 4, Gaborone, to the law firm since March 2017.

According to a Lease Agreement between the parties, the law firm was to pay P7,700 rent per month .

“The Lease Agreement expired but Respondent continued to be in occupation of the premises under the same terms and conditions of the expired lease”, Kelebale’s affidavit states in part.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Furthermore, the applicant says the law firm occupied the premises for 18 months without paying rent until August 2021.

One of the terms of the agreement was that the rental would escalate at 10 percent per annum, but the Respondent never paid the escalated rental adjustment, says Kelebale.

Mthimkhulu did not oppose the application for the attachment of his movable property, according to court records.

Reached for comment this afternoon, Mthimkhulu expressed no knowledge of any court order against his law firm but confirmed the existence of unpaid rent.

He said they have made an arrangement to settle the debt.

“I can confirm that we are paying the debt at the moment,” he said during our brief interview.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

PLEADING NOT GUILTY: Sondani PLEADING NOT GUILTY: Sondani

News

Sasa Klaas, Linah Mohohlo were to declare my innocence

A man who refused to be finger printed by the police for an alleged shop breaking and theft has told the court that he...

1 day ago

News

DIS allegedly goes after Khama

I am aware of the plan to arrest me- Khama Former President Ian Khama is alleged to have been a wanted man by the...

1 day ago

News

Happy ending for Kgosi Tawana

23- YEAR WAIT FOR CHIEF’S ISLAND COMES TO AN END Batawana Paramount Chief, Kgosi Tawana Moremi, says they are yet to identify his inheritance...

1 day ago
Cop on the run Cop on the run

News

Cop on the run

POLICE OFFICER DODGES DEPUTY SHERIFFS TO AVOID PRISON A Molepolole police officer has been playing cat and mouse with deputy sheriffs seeking to arrest...

1 day ago

News

‘Big-hearted’ boyfriend jailed in elephant tusk takedown

A big-hearted boyfriend who managed to get his lover off the hook after the pair were caught with two elephant tusks has been taken...

1 day ago

News

Zim man accused of ‘belting’ lover

A Zimbabwean man found himself on the wrong side of the law this Saturday after he was arrested for allegedly assaulting his lover, Theresa...

1 day ago

News

Busted in the bush

‘Big bulge’ turns out to be elephant tusk A man caught with a single elephant tusk during an unexpected run-in with the police in...

1 day ago

News

State determined to criminalise same-sex relationships

AG challenges high court ruling In their relentless efforts to have same-sex relationships declared a crime, the Attorney General’s Chambers, will on October 12th,...

1 day ago

News

Whose panties are they?

Married couple air dirty laundry in panty-pointing showdown The term ‘airing one’s dirty laundry in public’ took on a whole new meaning this week,...

15 hours ago

News

The Rakops curse

“Kwano ba a go nyumba,”say residents about ritual murders Talk to anyone in Rakops or nearby villages such as Mopipi and Toromoja, the response...

1 day ago

News

Avian influenza devastates Etsha 13

About 6000 chickens die from the flu An outbreak of avian influenza has been reported in Etsha 13 in the North West District a...

1 day ago

News

Justice delayed is justice denied

Assault victim, 60, fears for his life “Justice delayed is justice denied.” These are the words echoed by a 60-year-old, Zimbabwean man whose determination...

1 day ago

News

Monarch community unite

COUNCILLOR CALLS FOR SUPPORT FOR A FAMILY WHO LOST HOME IN A FIRE Monarch North Councilor Gopolang Almando has appealed to his constituents and...

1 day ago
A modern Maun A modern Maun

Business

A modern Maun

Tourist town set for free Internet Free WIFI for an hour a day will soon be whizzing its way into Maun. The tourist town...

1 day ago
Mixed fortunes on the BSE Mixed fortunes on the BSE

Business

Mixed fortunes on the BSE

Of the 30 companies listed on the Botswana Exchange Limited (BSE), 14 of them saw their share prices decline between January and August this...

1 day ago
Kazungula cycle challenge postponed Kazungula cycle challenge postponed

Sports

Kazungula cycle challenge postponed

The long awaited Kazungula International Cycle Challenge (KICC) slated for end of September has been postponed owing to Covid-19 regulations. The one of a...

1 day ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.