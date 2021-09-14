Connect with us

MUSUBO bounces back
FOCUSED ON ARTS: Tekere

Association set to reap from BOMU’s compliance woes

Musicians Union of Botswana (MUSUBO) is set to bounce back in style after re-registering with the Registrar of Societies.

Now under the new name of BW Musicians, the association under the leadership of Fumani Eddie Tekere is positioning itself to be the voice of Botswana creatives.

In the wake of Botswana Musicians Union (BOMU)’s compliance issues with the Registrar of Societies, MUSUBO who were also facing similar issues re-registered and are planning a big announcement next Thursday.

According to Tekere, BW Musicians will be led by an interim committee for a year, before going for an elective congress where members will choose their preferred leaders.
“Our focus would be capacitating artists who have been crippled by Covid-19. We are also looking at identifying key stakeholders apart from government that we can work with to benefit our creatives,” he said.

Tekere said it is commendable that most creatives started small projects for their sustenance as the industry remains closed.
“Most have moved into agriculture, food vendors and car washes. Our main concern is that many of them have no business management skills. This is where we intend to play a pivotal role,” he said.

Tekere, who’s also the founder of Garero Multimedia University Global said he does not view their existence alongside BOMU as a duplication of efforts, but rather as providing an alternative to artists who want to take their craft to the next level and get paid for it.

“We’re an association in good standing, and have every right to be recognised by the Arts Council,” he said.

Last year, MUSUBO membership was estimated at around 300 with 100 registered members in Gaborone, 80 in Francistown, 30 in Kgalagadi and 60 in Maun.

“Immediately after out launch next week in Gaborone we plan a nationwide membership drive. We’re in the process of developing a mini manifesto which will be shared with our members during the official launch,” revealed Tekere.

The interim leader further said they intend to work with all the Collective Management Organisations (CMOS) in Botswana.

“This is very important because currently only musicians seem to be enjoying royalties, other creatives are struggling to get theirs,” he said.

“We’ll soon launch our partnership with a legal entity that will take care of all the legal needs of our members. We’re currently in the process of profiling our members to make it easy for consumers to download readily available information about their stars,” said Tekere.

BW Artists interim committee is made up of Tekere (President), Itumeleng Manthe (VP South), Tebogo Nkadile (VP North), Raoboy Mpuang (SG), Jethro Ndebele (PRO), Ikaneng Ikaneng (PRO), DJ Gouveia (Welfare Office).

Tekere further said they also have the Women Empowerment, Legal Advisor and Vice Secretary positions which are currently vacant.

