Neighbour caught raping teenage boy

A Kanye man who lured his teenage neighbour to his house is in police custody after he was caught in the act, raping the 14-year-old boy.

The incident is said to have occurred last Monday after the 59-year-old man visited the boy’s place and when he left, he persuaded the boy to follow him to his house to get some macaroni he was offering.

Kanye Police Station Commander, Superintendent Mmoloki Mogale confirmed that it was around 7pm when the boy’s mother permitted him to accompany the man to collect the food.

“Just after some few minutes the boy’s mother heard her son screaming for help and she rushed to the scene where the man was found raping the boy,” said Superintendent Mogale.

The man was allegedly caught on top of the boy having inserted his penis in his anus after pinning him to the ground.

He was arrested with the assistance of other neighbours who reported the matter to the police and was taken in for questioning.

Superintendent Mogale further revealed that they are also investigating another sodomy case reported the same day Monday, in which a 14-year-old boy raped his four-year-old nephew still at Kanye, Kebuang ward.

The minors who stay with their 25-year-old sibling were allegedly found half- naked on the bed.

Being suspicious about the two sleeping together on the same bed while they had separate rooms, the elder sibling checked the young girl and noticed some semen on her buttocks.

The boy is said to have confessed to his uncle upon questioning that he had sexual intercourse by inserting his penis inside his nephew’s anus.

The top cop however said the two suspects will soon be arraigned before the magistrate’s court.

“We are disturbed by rape and defilement cases occurring in this area; mostly they involve known suspects, either relatives or neighbours to the victims. We usually conduct house to house teachings in wards and visit schools to sensitize the public about the offences,” concluded Superintendent Mogale further encouraging parents to report and stop shielding suspects.