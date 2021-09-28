Night life is back

The announcement by the Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Mmusi Kgafela that on the 1st of October night clubs and bars will go back to normal operating hours has been received with excitement by both patrons and business owners.

For Lizard Entertainment Manager Mike Njuga, who has been out of work for over 18 months, the announcement is the sweetest news he’s heard in a long time.

“Finally we can feed our children. This thing has been very stressful. We can now start preparing and cleaning our establishments to ensure they are safe for our patrons,” he said.

Legendary DJ Bunz (Peter Gaetsewe) was a bit skeptical but hailed the Minister’s announcement nonetheless.

“Eish! Mei bro, is it true? I wasn’t watching. If its true then we have to make sure we don’t mess up. We’ve to comply with regulations. Imagine we’ve been out of business for almost two years,” said Bunz.

Well. I’ve to add it is also good news for this column as entertainment centres finally open.