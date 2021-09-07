No fear for Ras T

Inspired by Jamaican great, Beenie Man, Dancehall diehard Ras T is well on his way to becoming the genre’s main man locally.

The dreadlocked star is already a well-known figure on the streets of Francistown thanks to his brightly branded car.

With a singing catalogue that includes four albums and now nine singles, Ras T has been a busy man since he first started recording in 2016.

His latest track, ‘Madiadia #Fearless Life’ is set for release this Sunday and highlights the dark cloud of uncertainty that is Covid-19.

“People are living in fear because of the Covid pandemic as they do not know who will be the next to die,” notes the Moshupa/Kanye native, who hopes to bring a bit of hope to the people with his music.