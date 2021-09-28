The picturesque Nyangabwe Hill Hub at the foot of the iconic Francistown hill is slowly taking shape since its official launch in November last year.

The plot currently has an Arts Village and is also home to a karate club.

Giving an update at a Full Council Session on Monday, Mayor Godisang Radisigo said the project will include amongst others development of an amusement park, cinema, arena, events garden, cable carts and rock climbing.

“Currently Council with Pelotelele Ward Development Committee temporarily accommodated a cultural group and Karate club to utilize part of the area whilst we mobilise resources for the project to take off,” he said.

The Mayor said the project requires a Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) to be prepared at an estimated cost of BWP 650 000.00.