Police arrest 9th suspect in petrol bomb attack

INSET: Jubani has been remanded in custody

Kutlwano police in Francistown have arrested the ninth suspect in the recent ‘petrol bomb’ attack that killed Maggie Abraham (39) at Selepa location.

The ninth suspect, Malebeswa Jubani aged 30, was arrested on Friday at Francistown’s Newstance location.

He was arraigned before a Francistown Magistrates Court this morning (Monday) where he was charged with murder, grievous harm, criminal recklessness and attempted arson.

Jubani’s plea was reserved and he was remanded in custody while investigations continue.

All the accused persons will be back in court on October 19th.

