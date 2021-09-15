Protester’s attempt to take over BTV news foiled

•HE SAID HE WANTED TO BROADCAST A MESSAGE ON HOW TO OVERTHROW GOVT

An unidentified man who stormed Botswana Television studios on Tuesday in an attempt to, ” Broadcast a message to the nation” during the 9 Pm News bulletin has been arrested and detained by the police.

A highly placed source at Mass Media complex has told The Voice that as the BTV news crew prepared for their 9 PM English bulletin, the man whose name the police have refused to reveal stormed heir premises and caused a scene.

According to witnesses, the man said he was there to deliver a message to Batswana on how the plan to overthrow the current government was meant to unfold.

“He came in unnoticed. The problem is there isn’t enough security at the mass media complex so no one noticed him as he passed through. We were preparing for the 9 PM bulletin,” the source said

Had the man been a little discreet a few seconds more he would have succeeded to disrupt the live bulletin, the source further revealed.

“He said he wanted to overthrow Government and that he had an important message to deliver,” our sources said when asked what the man said he wanted to say to Batswana and the world after the staff had apprehended him.

This incident was confirmed by Gaborone West Police station commander Knight Molosiwa.

“I can confirm we have arrested a 46-year-old man who invaded the mass media complex Tuesday evening. We are still investigating what exactly he was doing at the BTV studios,” the station commander confirmed.

The Police however refused to name the arrested man.

The Department of Broadcasting Services boss Raymond Tsheko also confirmed the incident to this publication.

“I cannot comment further on the matter because it is now a police case. What I can say is that we will tighten our security here at Mass media. We are currently working with other institutions to tighten security here,” Tsheko said.

The attempted capturing of BTV Live news follows a spate of protests around in the capital city calling for the resignation of president Masisi.