Rape suspect found sleeping at elderly victim’s house

A man who dozed off after he allegedly raped an elderly woman was arraigned before a Kanye Magistrates Court on Friday after police found him still asleep at the victim’s house.

The accused, Tshepiso William (27) of Tshwene ward in Kanye is said to have entered the 79-year-old woman’s place at around 10pm on Monday (August 30th, 2021) and found her sleeping alone in the house.

The elderly woman was awakened by the accused who had gained entry into the house by breaking the bedroom window.

According to the police, the young man then demanded sex from his victim who allegedly refused and he strangled and assaulted her before he raped her.

After raping the woman, the accused fell on deep sleep and the elderly woman managed to escape and sought for help from her brother who was sleeping at another house.

The incident was reported to Sejelo police who swiftly rushed to the scene and managed to arrest William while inside the elderly woman’s house.

The victim was later taken to Kanye Seventh Day Adventist Hospital the same day where she got admitted before being referred to Princess Marina Hospital the following day.

During the court sitting, William’s plea was reserved as the police investigations had just commenced and the victim still hospitalised.

He will appear for the next mention on September 19th, 2021.

   

