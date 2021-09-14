Remembering the fallen

In dedication to those that have lost their lives to Covid-19, Gospel’s Tshiamo Motswakgomo has released a moving song titled ‘Re Tshwana Le Bojang’.

Motswakgomo’s soothing, emotionally charged number features Tefo Phiri.

“We are in a season where you meet someone today and the next morning you hear about his/her death,” the sombre songbird told Big Weekend.

Recorded at Soundhub Records and Mixed and Mastered by Shatizo Aaron, ‘Re Tshwana Le Bojang’ is a beautiful piece with a powerful message.

RATINGS: 7/10