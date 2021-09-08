Connect with us

Resign in 7 days or else!

Published

CONTROVERSIAL: Tiego

REVEREND TIEGO GIVES MASISI ULTIMATUM, BLASTS GOVT

A controversial church leader, Reverend Thuso Tiego, has given President Mokgweetsi Masisi an ultimatum to step down in seven days or face the consequences.

Explaining what motivated his scathing attack on the Masisi administration, which he launched on a Facebook Live on Wednesday, describing them as a brood of vipers and bloodsuckers, Tiego said he had made numerous efforts to meet with the President but he was denied access.

“I frequented the Office of the President to try and give Masisi advice but they chased me away. They have their own selected pastors whom they work with and have sidelined others especially myself. It is in their plan to frustrate us and we are asked to pray for them, I cannot pray for such people,” he said, adding that government had embarked on a divide and rule strategy to weaken the church.

He also did not spare the Vice President, Slumber Tsogwane, whom he lambasted for always being too busy to meet a concerned citizen and went on to label the Minister of Presidential Affairs, Governance and Public Administration, Kabo Morwaeng, as too arrogant. ” These were ordinary citizens before elections and now they are suddenly demigods,’ he said.

Asked what he would do if Masisi did not meet the 7-day ultimatum to resign, Tiego refused to disclose what was up his sleeve.

“I cannot say for now, but wait and see,” he said in a telephone interview.

“There comes a time we say enough is enough. What kind of leadership is this? Bills are piling while leaders are busy looting. Unemployment is going up and they are buying hotels,” he lamented.

