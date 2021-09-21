Rhumba stars’ new jam

Afro Rhumba Stars released a single to their upcoming fifth studio album this past Sunday.

The song titled ‘Tsele le tsele’ was produced by Afro Rhumba Stars Live Band studios, and the duo plans to shoot a video for the new single at the beginning of October.

The band has also revealed that they plan to shoot a couple of videos for songs from previous albums.

Originally from Themashanga village, the duo of Dogkodogko and Captain are well known for hit songs such as ‘Malome le Papa’ which dominated airplay for some time.

In 2020 they released their fourth album titled ‘Ga o Na Maitseo’.

The six-track album boasts songs such as: ‘After Lockdown’, ‘Fa Modimo a ka Nthusa’, and ‘Salanamakasi’.

The group has a large following, particularly amongst police officers and members of the Botswana Defence Force.

Rating: 7.5/10