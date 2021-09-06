Runaway Revenue Office robbery suspect remanded

Among the seven suspects who escaped after robbing Molepolole Revenue Office of over P300 000 back in 2018, police last week narrowed their investigations with the arrest of 24-year-old Phomolo Nzothi Nkwe.

After the robbery, Nkwe who is from Mochudi is said to have escaped and he was arrested upon his arrival into the country from South Africa.

Nkwe, together with Letsibogo Ntshoto (29), Gofaone Ramashi (27), Tsogo Semadi (30) now deceased, Malebogo Kesentseng (41), Kelekgonne Gabanapelo (29) and Keneilwe Gopolang (28) not before court are each facing two counts, one for robbery which on January 4th, 2018, at Boswelakoko ward in Molepolole- they allegedly robbed the Revenue Office the sum of P383 325.55 belonging to the government of Botswana.

On another count of stealing from a person, Nkwe together with the other mentioned co-accused during the same date January 4th,2018 , still at Boswelakoko ward acting jointly stole a Nokia 210 valued P200,00 and a Mobicel cellphone valued P500, 00 being the property of Onneile Ofetotse, a security officer.

According to the police, Semadi was reported dead in South Africa towards the end of last year.

The suspects allegedly used the stolen money to buy the BMW cars which have been seized as exhibits.

The robbery occurred after the seven accused allegedly tied the neighbouring security officers for Department of Road Transport Service and those from Revenue office before gaining entry into the revenue building.

It is alleged that they managed to use one of the office doors which was not locked and used explosives to blast the safe before disappearing with the cash.

Pleading for Nkwe’s remand, State prosecutor Assistant Superintendent Uyapo Koketso told the court during arraignment that the case was once registered before court on January 22nd, 2018 and it was later withdrawn as the accused had absconded whilst they were on bail.

“On July 15th, 2020, a warrant of arrest was applied for and the accused (Nkwe) was recently arrested. We have notified the DPP office and the prosecutor handling the matter will deal with the issue of bail in the next sitting,” said ASP Koketso.

Molepolole Chief Magistrate Goabaone Rammapudi-Lesedi ruled that since the accused did not dispute that he absconded, the court considered him a flight risk and he could not be let out on bail.

Nkwe’s next mention has been scheduled for October 7th, 2021.