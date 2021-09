Monarch based rapper SinFree (Cornwell Keins) is looking to release his first EP, four years since he fell in love with rap music.

The Motswakolista’s of the ‘Never gonna lose single fame it’ is one of rarest talents to come out of the second city.

In a brief interview with Grooving in the Ghetto Sinfree said he’s busy working an EP which should be out early next year.

“I work with different producers, but mostly with Angello Banty Mongwa A.K.A Varam,” he told GiG.