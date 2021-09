This weekend, the United House Party has a special treat in store for the masses as the one and only Skavenja joins the party.

The popular Africa Pop star will use the platform to showcase some of his latest hits, including ‘Thandiwe’, a song he did with DJ Gouveia.

The ‘Mokaragana’ presenter will be well supported by the capable, DJ Yungmular.

As always, the fun starts at 1630hrs on Saturday and will be streamed live on The Voice and United Artists Facebook Pages.