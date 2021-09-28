Thaelo drops Amapiano EP

Francistown-based gospel artist Kabo Thaelo has collaborated with mbaqanga legend MC Maswe on his latest Amapiano EP.

Titled ‘A re dumeleng mo Moreneng’ the five-track album was released on September 21st, which is also Thaelo’s birthday.

In a brief interview with Grooving in the Ghetto (GIG), Thaelo said the EP is about thanking God for the talent and gift of life.

“The title song ‘A re dumeleng mo Moreneng’ means we should believe in God in whatever situations we face in life because God is the only answer,” he said.

The singer said his main focus in all the songs was to preach the word of God.

“Collaborating with MC Maswe had its challenges but we found a way to work together and by God’s grace we completed the EP,” he told GIG.

Thaelo said the EP has been given a thumbs up by some local artists such as Maghebula and Franco, while South African artists Connie Lamola, Sinky Mathe, and Tau Diarora have also weighed in with their positive reviews.

CDs are available at P50 each.