Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

The Rakops curse

By

Published

STILL MISSING: Obakeng Badubi

“Kwano ba a go nyumba,”say residents about ritual murders

Talk to anyone in Rakops or nearby villages such as Mopipi and Toromoja, the response is the same.

Mo Rakops ba a go nyumba. (Loosely translated to mean in Rakops they kill you for rituals).

The term “nyumba’ describes the act of harvesting parts of a dead animal or cow, and is popular amongst herdboys.

In a village where for many years has been the epicentre of suspected ritual killings, the phenomenon reached its peak on 15th August 2019 when 96-year-old village royal, Lepang Segaise went missing only to be found 40 days later burnt to ashes in his car.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The chiefs’ family were adamant that the royal was abducted and shot before being set on fire.

The family believed well resourced high ranking officials with the means to keep hostage a person for a month and their car away from the public eye were behind Segaise’s abduction and subsequent murder.

Now two years since the death of Kgosi Segaise, Rakops is back in the news following the disappearance of 43-year-old Moses Mosarwa who was last seen on August, 28th.

According to his younger brother Opelo Hyancith Moswara, 38, Moses arrived in Rakops on Thursday 26th, for his uncle’s burial on Saturday.

He proceeded to his brother’s place where he spent two nights (Thursday and Friday).

“I last saw him on Saturday during the day, and when he didn’t show up at the house that evening I wasn’t worried. I simply thought he spent the night at our mother’s place,” said a distraught Mosarwa.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

MISSING: Moses Mosarwa

The grief stricken brother said it was only the next morning that he began to worry when Moses did not show up to prepare for the family meeting planned for that morning.

“His luggage was in my house so I expected him to show up as we had a planned meeting,” he said.

Worried, Mosarwa called his brother only to be met by a voice mail. He then walked a few meters across the road to his mother house to further inquire about his brother’s whereabouts.

It was here that he learnt from one of his uncles that Moses’ mobile phone has been off since Saturday.

“Neighbours say they last saw him walking towards the river on Saturday,” said Mosarwa.

Now 20 days later after police raked the river bank using a chopper and scuba divers, Moswara has simply vanished without a trace.

“We’ve cults in this village who believe human flesh gives them certain powers. I’d not be surprised if my brother turns out to be another victim of a ritual murder. This is what the village has become popular for,” Mosarwa said in resignation.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“People have been mysteriously disappearing and some later found with their body parts missing,” he said.

Mosarwa’s is the third person to go missing this year. In January this year, a Human Resource Manager at Rakops Hospital Obakeng Badubi also mysteriously disappeared.

The Thabala native is yet to be found.

“Another person was found dumped in a ditch with body parts missing, and luckily for this murder one suspect was arrested,” he said.

Rakops Police Station Commander Superintendent, Thito Freeman said in the last six years (2015-2021) 15 people were reported missing in Rakops,
“12 people were found, with one death while three are still missing,” he said.

In spite of these reassuring figures from the police, the belief by residents is that ritual killings are rife Rakops.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

PLEADING NOT GUILTY: Sondani PLEADING NOT GUILTY: Sondani

News

Sasa Klaas, Linah Mohohlo were to declare my innocence

A man who refused to be finger printed by the police for an alleged shop breaking and theft has told the court that he...

10 hours ago

News

Neighbour caught raping teenage boy

A Kanye man who lured his teenage neighbour to his house is in police custody after he was caught in the act, raping the...

2 days ago

News

Police arrest 9th suspect in petrol bomb attack

Kutlwano police in Francistown have arrested the ninth suspect in the recent ‘petrol bomb’ attack that killed Maggie Abraham (39) at Selepa location. The...

1 day ago

News

Opposition demands action on constitutional review

Opposition parties are concerned about government’s seemingly reluctance to get the much talked about constitutional review process off the ground despite having been on...

1 day ago

News

DIS allegedly goes after Khama

I am aware of the plan to arrest me- Khama Former President Ian Khama is alleged to have been a wanted man by the...

10 hours ago

International

World Peace Summit Calls for Peace in the New Normal

On September 18th, 2021, the 7th Anniversary of the September 18th HWPL World Peace Summit was held online. This year’s event dealt with the...

2 days ago

Sports

Uncertainty over football’s return rumbles on

Despite mounting social media speculation hailing the imminent return of local football, the long wait for league action looks set to rumble on. After...

1 day ago

News

‘Big-hearted’ boyfriend jailed in elephant tusk takedown

A big-hearted boyfriend who managed to get his lover off the hook after the pair were caught with two elephant tusks has been taken...

10 hours ago
Cop on the run Cop on the run

News

Cop on the run

POLICE OFFICER DODGES DEPUTY SHERIFFS TO AVOID PRISON A Molepolole police officer has been playing cat and mouse with deputy sheriffs seeking to arrest...

10 hours ago

News

Zim man accused of ‘belting’ lover

A Zimbabwean man found himself on the wrong side of the law this Saturday after he was arrested for allegedly assaulting his lover, Theresa...

10 hours ago

News

Happy ending for Kgosi Tawana

23- YEAR WAIT FOR CHIEF’S ISLAND COMES TO AN END Batawana paramount chief, Kgosi Tawana Moremi says they are yet to identify his inheritance...

10 hours ago

News

Busted in the bush

‘Big bulge’ turns out to be elephant tusk A man caught with a single elephant tusk during an unexpected run-in with the police in...

10 hours ago

News

Justice delayed is justice denied

Assault victim, 60, fears for his life “Justice delayed is justice denied.” These are the words echoed by a 60-year-old, Zimbabwean man whose determination...

10 hours ago

News

Monarch community unite

COUNCILLOR CALLS FOR SUPPORT FOR A FAMILY WHO LOST HOME IN A FIRE Monarch North Councilor Gopolang Almando has appealed to his constituents and...

10 hours ago

News

Same-sex decimalisation appeal set for October

AG challenges high court ruling The quest for decriminalisation of same-sex relationships is expected to come before the highest court in Botswana, the Court...

10 hours ago
A modern Maun A modern Maun

Business

A modern Maun

Tourist town set for free Internet Free WIFI for an hour a day will soon be whizzing its way into Maun. The tourist town...

10 hours ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.