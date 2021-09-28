The sheriff returns

The Sheriff is back with another blazing tune, ‘Comfort Assured’ (Letter To My Unborn Child), which he is dedicating to his unborn daughter, Blessing Moesi.

The Kasane native was inspired to write the deeply personal song after learning he was going to be a father.

The track features Zambian artist, Hosea Unknown and is part of The Sheriff’s upcoming album, ‘Kasane’, which he will drop next year.

It was recorded at Passion Records Studios at Livingstone in Zambia and produced by Happy Shally.

RATINGS: 6/10