Things they say:

“Mototegi Saleshando o buwa hela ka hotel, mme ke supe gore re rekile lehatshe lena le Hotel moteng, eseng hotel hela,” Minister of Presidential Affairs Governance and Public Administration, Kabo Morwaeneg
News
The Industrial Court yesterday issued a writ of execution of property against broke Botswana Railways to the tune of close to half a million...
News
But complainant will be compensated for his wheat
News
A man who dozed off after he allegedly raped an elderly woman was arraigned before a Kanye Magistrates Court on Friday after police found...
News
Among the seven suspects who escaped after robbing Molepolole Revenue Office of over P300 000 back in 2018, police last week narrowed their investigations...
Sports
Botswana women eye World Cup berth A historic battle between bat and ball is set to commence next week as Botswana host the ICC...
News
• Naked man says midnight visit was in search of rabbit’s tongue • He said he was following ‘badimo’ – Police For many, a...
Business
The Ministry of Agricultural Development and Food Security has informed the farming community that it will administer the Integrated Support Programme for Arable Agriculture...
Business
E-commerce strategy gives big hope to SMMEs Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry, Mmusi Kgafela is confident the soon-to-be-launched e-commerce strategy will prove a...
Business
BOCOPAC view coal, solar, and biomass for power production Botswana Conservation Parliamentary Caucus (BOCOPAC) is adamant the country has the capacity to develop its...
Business
Letshego on track to achieve 2025 targets Pan-African micro-lender, Letshego Holdings has registered strong performance for the half-year period ending June 2021. The group,...
Business
The business world is full of complicated jargon and specialized language that leaves many of us scratching our heads in confusion. Fear not though,...
Business
Tourism’s iron lady on a mission Moeti Practicum Institute prides itself in providing unique training for the Hospitality and Tourism industry. As its founder...
Entertainment
Kabelo Small aka Commandor Esvarious has dropped his fourth single titled, Ole Themba lam in which he features Danger Boy from Limpopo in South...
Business
A bright new chapter in carpentry Serbian native, Ivica Radovic is carving out a life in Botswana with his talented hands. Through his recently...
Business
Cementing PPC’s position at the top In the latest edition of Meet the Boss, Voice Money’s KABELO ADAMSON talks all things cement with PPC...
Entertainment
As well as being one of the most talented disc jockeys in the business, DJ KSB is equally adept at recording hits of his...