Things they say:

Acts of lawlessness that endanger the lives of Batswana may lead to the reinstatement of State of Emergency (SOE) which expires September 30, – President Mokgweetsi Masisi
A man who refused to be finger printed by the police for an alleged shop breaking and theft has told the court that he...
Kutlwano police in Francistown have arrested the ninth suspect in the recent ‘petrol bomb’ attack that killed Maggie Abraham (39) at Selepa location. The...
I am aware of the plan to arrest me- Khama Former President Ian Khama is alleged to have been a wanted man by the...
Opposition parties are concerned about government’s seemingly reluctance to get the much talked about constitutional review process off the ground despite having been on...
23- YEAR WAIT FOR CHIEF’S ISLAND COMES TO AN END Batawana Paramount Chief, Kgosi Tawana Moremi, says they are yet to identify his inheritance...
A big-hearted boyfriend who managed to get his lover off the hook after the pair were caught with two elephant tusks has been taken...
POLICE OFFICER DODGES DEPUTY SHERIFFS TO AVOID PRISON A Molepolole police officer has been playing cat and mouse with deputy sheriffs seeking to arrest...
Despite mounting social media speculation hailing the imminent return of local football, the long wait for league action looks set to rumble on. After...
A Zimbabwean man found himself on the wrong side of the law this Saturday after he was arrested for allegedly assaulting his lover, Theresa...
‘Big bulge’ turns out to be elephant tusk A man caught with a single elephant tusk during an unexpected run-in with the police in...
“Kwano ba a go nyumba,”say residents about ritual murders Talk to anyone in Rakops or nearby villages such as Mopipi and Toromoja, the response...
About 6000 chickens die from the flu An outbreak of avian influenza has been reported in Etsha 13 in the North West District a...
AG challenges high court ruling The quest for decriminalisation of same-sex relationships is expected to come before the highest court in Botswana, the Court...
Assault victim, 60, fears for his life “Justice delayed is justice denied.” These are the words echoed by a 60-year-old, Zimbabwean man whose determination...
Tourist town set for free Internet Free WIFI for an hour a day will soon be whizzing its way into Maun. The tourist town...
COUNCILLOR CALLS FOR SUPPORT FOR A FAMILY WHO LOST HOME IN A FIRE Monarch North Councilor Gopolang Almando has appealed to his constituents and...