Having burst onto the scene as a Hip Hop/Motswako artist, Thintee has switched track, changing gears to embrace the dominant genre that is Amapiano.

It looks to be an inspired move from the talented 25-year-old, with his first offering ‘Umoya’ earning a huge thumbs up from Big Weekend.

This is one catchy tune that could catapult Thintee to the big time.

The sizzling single features Mis Jay, Cost Azaz and DJ Split and has the potential to be one of the songs of the summer.

RATINGS: 9.5/10