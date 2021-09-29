Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Trigger Happy or anti poaching combat?

By

Published

BDF MEMBERS

•Inquest in BDF Namibian ‘poachers’ killing set for Kasane >22 witnesses to take the stand

Answers to whether the Botswana Defence Force (BDF) soldiers illegally shot and killed four suspected poachers, including claims that one of them was executed, are expected emerge during a two-week-long inquest set for November 15-26 in Kasane.

The four suspected poachers-one Zambian and three Nambian nationals were fatally killed after a confrontation with the BDF soldiers last year November near Sedudu area (Southern Channel of Chobe River) around 11 PM.

At the time,a press release from the BDF, explained that the alleged syndicate of poachers was part of a network responsible for cross-border organised poaching.

“The matter has been handed over to relevant investigating agencies. As previously stated, there is an alarming surge of organised poaching for rhinoceros and elephants, especially in the Western part of the Country (Okavango Delta and in the Chobe National Park),” read the press release.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The incident dubbed “BDFKillings” caused a major uproar especially from the Namibians compelling the country’s Presidents to commit to launching a thorough investigation into the incident.

Now Botswana-through the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) on Wednesday approached the court in Kasane for determination of whether the BDF were trigger happy or they had acted in self defence.

The inquest will have 22 witnesses including BDF, Police, and witnesses from Botswana and Namibia just to mention a few, take the stand to determine whether there could possibly be foul play in the killing of the four men.

According to a source close to the investigations the Police in Kasane were tipped off by one of their informants in Namibia that the four men had left for a poaching expedition, and this is where the whole story began.

“The police in Kasane were tipped off by their informants that the men had left for Botswana. They knew beforehand that the men had left and for what purposes. The man has since changed his story but the police should have the phone records,” the source said.

According to our source, the inquest seeks to determine amongst others, two key areas which are in contrast,
Firstly according to the Namibians, the four men were fishermen but according to our source, the men were found with no fishnets and or any other equipment to show they were indeed fishing.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The question that needs to be answered is why they were on the Botswana side of the river after the 6 pm curfew of the park and if indeed they were fishing at the time, was it a fishing season in Botswana,” said the source.

On the other hand, the BDF’s story is that the shootings were in self defence after the men had opened gunfire on the soldiers first.

“The other point the inquest should determine is that the BDF soldiers claim the men shot at them after they (BDF) made a warning call. In other words, they shot them in self-defence as they (the four men) shot first. Where are the guns that they purportedly shot at the BDF with? How many shots were fired? Those are some of the questions that need to be answered,” the source further revealed.

According to the Namibians, about 31 citizens have died at the hands of the BDF, something they believe has harmed diplomatic ties of the two countries.

The last inquest of a similar nature happened back in 2015 when the BDF killed two Namibian poachers. Then, the court ruled that the BDF soldiers could not be held criminally liable for the deaths of the two Namibians.

It was established that, “The BDF through the use of the night vision device satisfied themselves of the potential danger, which was posed by the two (2) individuals. They established that they were armed and therefore a conclusion that there was a potential danger to them. They applied caution to the situation by providing illumination to the area during the alleged contact with the two (2) individuals. Corporal Mathe ordered the two (2) to freeze, however, they responded in what they described as a retaliatory manner. By this response, they interpreted the same to be inviting them to engage. They did and their conduct led to the death of the two (2) deceased.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The case, which affects the three neighbouring countries Zambia, Namibia, and Botswana is set to once against test the diplomatic relations of the three countries.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

News

Too big to fit

“I DID NOT RAPE HER, I WAS TOO BIG TO PENETRATE” – SUSPECT Giving testimony during a rape case trial held at Maun Magistrate...

1 day ago

News

Adoptive father wins child custody against martenal grandmother

•The adoptive father had been taking care of the child for 10 years A bitter child custody battle between a granny and an adoptive...

1 day ago
GABORONE CITY MYOR: Maphongo GABORONE CITY MYOR: Maphongo

News

GCC mayor cracks the whip

“The issue is money, they want to increase sitting days, but that would be unfair -Maphongo Gaborone City Mayor, Father Maphongo has described seven...

1 day ago

News

A Mother’s anguish

Mother loses two daughters in separate murder incidents Mosetsanagape Kabelo of Moshupa is a 65-year-old mother who has lost two daughters in a space...

1 day ago
FORMER PRESIDENT: Khama FORMER PRESIDENT: Khama

News

Khama’s FB post of Tawana’s son attracts mixed reations

“He (Oatile) was the one who sent me that picture and asked me to post it.” KHAMA Former president Seretse Khama Ian Khama, on...

1 day ago
Night life is back Night life is back

Entertainment

Night life is back

The announcement by the Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Mmusi Kgafela that on the 1st of October night clubs and bars will go...

1 day ago
Whose song is it anyway? Whose song is it anyway?

Entertainment

Whose song is it anyway?

Zope is my name nickname LEPEZO,spelt backward-Penene Ponono This is my song-Vee Mampeezy The music video released a week ago and garnering close to...

1 day ago
GOOD GESTURE:MD Molalapata handing over the keys GOOD GESTURE:MD Molalapata handing over the keys

News

Bringing dignity to the forgotten

MDS hand over two houses to a family of 31 Marung Development Services (MDS), one of the country’s leading explosives and blasting engineering companies...

1 day ago
REMANDED: Moloi REMANDED: Moloi

News

Builder banged up on rape charge

Noticing that her 12-year-old daughter was walking with a limp, a Mathangwane mum received the reply every parent dreads when she enquired what was...

1 day ago
Moroka’s Big Day Take 2 Moroka’s Big Day Take 2

Entertainment

Moroka’s Big Day Take 2

Never one to waste time, Shaya is quicker than Isaac Makwala running the 200m when it comes to sending out congratulations. With SoE coming...

1 day ago
Nyangabwe hill hub Nyangabwe hill hub

News

Nyangabwe hill hub

The picturesque Nyangabwe Hill Hub at the foot of the iconic Francistown hill is slowly taking shape since its official launch in November last...

1 day ago
United artists social club United artists social club

Entertainment

United artists social club

Launch clean-up campaign As part of its Community Social Responsibility, United Artists Social Club will embark on a clean-up campaign tomorrow. The litter-picking will...

1 day ago
The sheriff returns The sheriff returns

Entertainment

The sheriff returns

The Sheriff is back with another blazing tune, ‘Comfort Assured’ (Letter To My Unborn Child), which he is dedicating to his unborn daughter, Blessing...

1 day ago
Things they say: Things they say:

Entertainment

Things they say:

Kgarebe e tshwanetse go kgathisa gore oe emise,mme hela jalo le di club must be appealing to attract sponsors (just like the beauty of...

1 day ago
YOUNG ENTREPRENUER: Tsaone Roslyn Gabotshetse YOUNG ENTREPRENUER: Tsaone Roslyn Gabotshetse

News

Aiming high and venturing out: meet Tsaone Gabotshetse

The advent of the novel coronavirus presented myriad opportunities for Small, Medium and Micro Enterprises (SMMEs) to venture into uncharted territory such as manufacturing...

1 day ago
Rabasha’s time to shine Rabasha’s time to shine

Entertainment

Rabasha’s time to shine

After successfully dropping its first project last Friday, Brave Heart through its Gospel Icon show will release, Motheo Rabasha’s song today (Friday). The gospel...

1 day ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.