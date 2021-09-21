Tune in for your voice on sport

Connect with us

TALKING FOOTBALL: Sekgweng and Kehimile on Voice on Sports show
TALKING FOOTBALL: Sekgweng and Kehimile on Voice on Sports show

*Stay engaged and experience the thrill of sports conversations

Forget Fox Sports, Sports Centre, Inside NBA and other television sports shows and tune into ‘Voice On Sports’ for insightful, much closer to home discussions around your favorite leagues, teams and players!

As most sports lovers across the globe migrate away from the usually boring routine of sitting in front of television sets for daily sports updates, The Voice Online presents to you, this convenient bi-weekly online show that features on The Voice Newspaper Botswana’s Facebook page every Monday and Friday.

Presented by the duo of the newspaper’s finest sports reporters, Tshepo Kehimile and Baitshepi Sekgweng, Voice On Sports started from humble beginnings a few years ago without any financial backing and has since grown in popularity, attracting the interest of some of the biggest sponsors in Orange Botswana and Multichoice Botswana who have kept the show going even during the turbulent Covid-19 lockdowns.

Conceptualized for studio set up discussions, Voice On Sports is both informative and entertaining and focuses on streaming sports news as well as pre and post-game content.

“While most print publications have chosen to thrive on the dry bones of business and politics, we’ve decided to visualize our sports content by way of this informative but light natured sports show where we provide coverage for all sports codes,” boasts Kehimile, a BA Honours Broadcast & Journalism Limkokwin University graduate who anchors the show every week.

“We give local radio and television stations a run for their money,” he adds with a chuckle.

Pleasant as the studio experience may be for the youthful presenters, they are equally aware that as the masses shift to social media streaming platforms, the need for seamless digital experiences are more important than ever.

“It’s the hard work and the way we package our sports conversation that will determine our survival,” Sekgweng, a late recruit into The Voice team, also a Limkokwing journalism graduate, opines as he succinctly makes a case for good quality content production.

He knows that given the overall decreasing attention span synonymous with the new age audience, the team needs to work hard to avoid turning viewers away from the digital experience.

“My experience as a producer for a sports show at Yarona FM has come in handy for my contribution at Voice On Sports and I’m dedicated to working hard to ensure that the show grows with each new episode,” he adds.

After suffering a knock with the suspension of local sports games due to Covid-19 social distancing restrictions, the show resurfaced during the Euro 2020 games in July, thanks to sponsorship by Multichoice Botswana.

As the sports show moves a gear higher, the media company has once again come to the party to sponsor the production of the UEFA Champions league that commenced this week.

“The Euros were a great learning curve for us as far as audience retention is concerned and as we shift our focus to the Champions League, we are going to build on that experience and enhance the show with the participation of seasoned football analysts, coaches and administrators and give our audience value for their data bundles,” Sekgweng eagerly promises.

Voice On Sports promises by all accounts, to provide top-notch live sports analysis but the ability to watch later archived videos will always have an important use case to fill!

