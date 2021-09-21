Connect with us

Ugly end for model’s african dream

PROWLING THE CATWALK: Black Muse in action

A local hunk has seen his dreams of glory on the continental catwalk dashed by his failing health.

Despite making it to the last 15 of Mister Africa International, with the grand final set for 16 – 18 September in Côte d’Ivoire, 27-year-old Edison Diako will miss the beauty pageant on the advice of his doctor.

The Maun-based model had been due to fly out to West Africa last Thursday – the very same day he was discharged from hospital.

“I pulled out of the competition due to health complications. When I was hospitalized, I realized that I will not be able to partake in other preliminary rounds that could put me in a better position as far as the competition is concerned,” explained Diako, doing his best to put on a brave face despite his obvious disappointment.

Speaking to The Voice shortly after his release from hospital, the chiseled eye-candy was quick to thank everyone who supported his journey.

“I appreciate the support in terms of voting, sponsorship and mentoring and generally the people who believed that I can bring the crown home,” said the man known as Dark Muse in the modelling world.

Although he is gutted to be missing out on the chance to represent the nation, Diako will not be trying his luck again next year.

“I will definitely be doing something but I believe it will be time for me to give allowance for someone else to represent the country. I will, however, be there to mentor them,” concluded the experienced male model, who has become a mainstay at local fashion shows over the last six years.

Now in its 9th edition, Mister Africa International brings together some of the best-looking men on the continent. Expect bulging muscles, glistening six-pacs, stylish haircuts and dazzling smiles as 15 fit young men strut their stuff and go all out for the crown – a title that currently belongs to Nigeria’s Emmanuel Umoh.

Originally scheduled for February, the competition was initially rescheduled for April, before once again being postponed till September. Sadly for Diako, this comes at the wrong time!

