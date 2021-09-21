Umpire’s blue and gold dream

Rising local table tennis umpire Ritah Sebele, 28 has set her eyes on acquiring the highest umpiring badges by the year 2024.

The young umpire is left with the Blue and Gold umpire badges to complete the circle, and is confident of becoming one of the highest ranking game officials in the country.

After failing to make an impact as a player in the Botswana Table Tennis Association (BTTA) tournaments, Sebele pulled the plug on her playing career to try her hand in officiating. It turned out to be a masterstroke as the Mahalapye born lass went on to do her first umpiring course in 2012.

“The first course I did was called National Umpire, and from there I officiated a series of local competitions,” she told Voice Sport.

“In 2013 I acquired an International Umpire badge which gave me confidence that indeed I could become one of the best table tennis umpires in the world,” added Sebele.

Keeping with her steady ascendancy, Sebele went on to officiate her first international tournament at the 2014 Africa Youth Games hosted by Botswana.

The ambitious umpire was recently back in action at the 2021 Africa Senior Championships which were held at Yaounde, Cameroon.

“I also attended an Advanced Umpires Training and Advanced Rules Examinations, however, I did not do well in the exams. I however still have the belief to do better in the next Examinations,” she said, further adding that she’s confident of acquiring the last two badges in the next three years.