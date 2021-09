Launch clean-up campaign

As part of its Community Social Responsibility, United Artists Social Club will embark on a clean-up campaign tomorrow.

The litter-picking will commence at Block 5 in Gaborone in the morning.

According to one of the group leaders, Fondo Fire, they will then visit the Women’s Shelter in Broadhurst to hand out toiletries and other housekeeping items.

“Had our industry been open, we could be doing more but we will share the little that we have,” said Fondo Fire.