Vee out of tune

Expecting to be blown away, Shaya was sadly left disappointed by Kwaito Kwasa star, Vee’s contribution to South African artist Makhadzi’s latest release, ‘Beke le Beke’.

Honestly, it is not the cutting edge, trailblazing sound one has come to expect from the pint-sized singer.

It is a repetition of his past songs and doesn’t inspire at all.

Next time take your time Mr Mampeezy and dish out the beat that you are famous for.

If it doesn’t come out right then maybe it’s time to hang up the mic, after all you’re a busy businessman nowadays!