Voice man’s gospel

Filled with a love of God and music, Tutume’s Voice Man has released his second album in two years, an 11-track offering titled ‘Baratiwa Baaka’.

Despite being just 22, the Gospel singer shows impressive maturity in his music, spreading a message of peace, love and faith.

The artist, born Jabulani Khonuu, has shone since bursting on the scene in 2019 and, judging from his work ethic, appears to have a bright future.

Voice Man’s latest LP was recorded at Auto Tune studios in Letlhakane.

RATING: 6.5/10