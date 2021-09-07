Connect with us

‘We are not to blame!’

Published

'We are not to blame!’
CLEARING THE AIR: Gaontebale

COSBOTS give their Thebe’s worth

In the midst of an unwelcome return to the limelight following their latest royalty pay-out, in which some members received a solitary Pula, the Copyright Society of Botswana (COSBOTS) insists it is not to blame.

Although the second and final lap of COSBOTS’ Distribution 13 amounted to P6.7 million, the bulk of the cash, 71.9 percent went to international artists, with locals scrambling for the remaining 28.1 percent.

The handout was completed last week, and, despite the international/local divide, it was in fact a homegrown act that received the biggest chunk of change, awarded P65, 000 in royalties.

According to their Top 500 earners list, 500th place was worth P1, 500.

On the other end of the scale, some artists took to social media to vent their displeasure at receiving a total of P1 in royalties for their works.

In a bid to clear the confusion, COSBOTS acting CEO, Onalenna Gaontebale spoke to Voice Entertainment.

Gaontebale admits that whilst there are several areas to cover for the organisation to fully satisfy its members, when it comes to the final distribution of royalties and who received how much, they are not the body to be blamed.

According to the acting CEO, of the more than 16, 000 works currently registered with the society, only 18 percent of the songs are being played on radio and other platforms.

“We do not play the songs. Our mandate is not to ensure that local songs are being played on radio or TV, ours is to monitor how long the songs receive airplay, unfortunately, that is just how it is!” he clarified.

Gaontebale conceded it does not look good when, after working so hard, someone receives P1 for a year’s worth of effort.

“But what should be clear is how that money came to be. The question is, is your song being played on radio and TV? If yes, how much airplay has it received and calculated by the standard price per song?

“Royalties are not an entitlement. They are earned; your musical work must have been on rotation. We have a system that monitors songs in real-time.”

Indeed, the acting CEO told Voice Entertainment some members did not receive a single Thebe.

“The disgruntlement is with us because maybe we are the ones who pay people but it should lie elsewhere,” he reiterated.

Asked how much each song costs, Gaontebale explained, “How much a song cost is distribution period-specific, it cannot be determined beforehand. It is determined by the money at hand. And the price per song is the same across – meaning the price per song set for an American artist is the same for local artists.”

Stressing further why COSBOTS is not to blame, Gaontebale said, “We sit at the downstream of the business. If people play songs say only from ATI, the winner takes it all from where we stand. Copyright law is very straightforward: we pay for work used we don’t pay because artist X is a certain artist – No!”

On the way forward the acting CEO said they are working on how to avoid the bad PR. He said they are still pondering on whether to have a threshold minimum of how much they will distribute to avoid having people receiving as little as P1 or even nothing.

You May Also Like

News

Broke Botswana Railways train attached in a labour dispute

The Industrial Court yesterday issued a writ of execution of property against broke Botswana Railways to the tune of close to half a million...

5 days ago

News

No damages for unlawful detention and prosecution

But complainant will be compensated for his wheat

4 days ago

News

Rape suspect found sleeping at elderly victim’s house

A man who dozed off after he allegedly raped an elderly woman was arraigned before a Kanye Magistrates Court on Friday after police found...

2 days ago

News

Runaway Revenue Office robbery suspect remanded

Among the seven suspects who escaped after robbing Molepolole Revenue Office of over P300 000 back in 2018, police last week narrowed their investigations...

2 days ago

Sports

Cricket comes to town

Botswana women eye World Cup berth A historic battle between bat and ball is set to commence next week as Botswana host the ICC...

4 days ago

News

My encounter with a ‘wizard’

• Naked man says midnight visit was in search of rabbit’s tongue • He said he was following ‘badimo’ – Police For many, a...

9 hours ago

Business

Govt develops new ISPAAD guidelines

The Ministry of Agricultural Development and Food Security has informed the farming community that it will administer the Integrated Support Programme for Arable Agriculture...

10 hours ago
The game changer The game changer

Business

The game changer

E-commerce strategy gives big hope to SMMEs Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry, Mmusi Kgafela is confident the soon-to-be-launched e-commerce strategy will prove a...

9 hours ago
Let's go! Let's go!

Business

Let’s go!

Letshego on track to achieve 2025 targets Pan-African micro-lender, Letshego Holdings has registered strong performance for the half-year period ending June 2021. The group,...

9 hours ago
Coal the cure Coal the cure

Business

Coal the cure

BOCOPAC view coal, solar, and biomass for power production Botswana Conservation Parliamentary Caucus (BOCOPAC) is adamant the country has the capacity to develop its...

9 hours ago
Back to school with Adamson; Breaking down the Business beat Back to school with Adamson; Breaking down the Business beat

Business

Back to school with Adamson; Breaking down the Business beat

The business world is full of complicated jargon and specialized language that leaves many of us scratching our heads in confusion. Fear not though,...

9 hours ago
Agent of mindset shift Agent of mindset shift

Business

Agent of mindset shift

Tourism’s iron lady on a mission Moeti Practicum Institute prides itself in providing unique training for the Hospitality and Tourism industry. As its founder...

9 hours ago
Commando Esvarious goes South Commando Esvarious goes South

Entertainment

Commando Esvarious goes South

Kabelo Small aka Commandor Esvarious has dropped his fourth single titled, Ole Themba lam in which he features Danger Boy from Limpopo in South...

9 hours ago
Carving out a life Carving out a life

Business

Carving out a life

A bright new chapter in carpentry Serbian native, Ivica Radovic is carving out a life in Botswana with his talented hands. Through his recently...

9 hours ago
Building the business Building the business

Business

Building the business

Cementing PPC’s position at the top In the latest edition of Meet the Boss, Voice Money’s KABELO ADAMSON talks all things cement with PPC...

9 hours ago
Celeb edition with DJ KSB Celeb edition with DJ KSB

Entertainment

Celeb edition with DJ KSB

As well as being one of the most talented disc jockeys in the business, DJ KSB is equally adept at recording hits of his...

9 hours ago
