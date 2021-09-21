What happened to Mthimkhulu’s case?

Shaya is wondering what could be wrong with Gaborone West Police?

A number of high profile cases go missing there, the latest being that of Assistant Minister of Presidential Affairs, Governance and Public Administration, Dumezweni Mthimkhulu.

Mthimkhulu spent the better part of last week Thursday at that police station following a road accident which lead to a fight.

Since then nothing has come out of that public nuisance matter and there is apparently no case.

Shaya was there when all Senior Officers got locked in a series of meetings till curfew times.

I know the Station Commander is still new, but the law is law, he must do the right thing.