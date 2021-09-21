Who will replace Ian Kirby?

Shaya is waiting with bated breath to find out who will take over the reigns as Court of Appeal Judge President after the resignation of Ian Kirby.

A little birdie has told Shaya that the incoming judge President will have a significant bearing on the outcome of appeals which will be many judging by the number of the prominent cases the state has been losing of late.

What a mammoth task for the new broom and of course Shaya will be watching from the sidelines.

And oh yeah congratulations are in order to newly appointed justice Mercy Garekwe- Shaya looks forward to your term.