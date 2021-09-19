Connect with us

Woman succumbs to petrol bomb injuries

CRIME SCENE: Maggie Abraham's house

Nearly a month after she was admitted at Nyangabwe Referral Hospital with gruesome burn wounds from a petrol bomb, a Francistown woman has succumbed to the injuries.

Maggie Abraham (39) breathed her last on her hospital bed on Thursday, almost four weeks after she was pulled out of her burning house at Selepa location in a street gang attack.

As her tragic death remains a subject of police investigations, it has emerged that Abraham fell victim to a retaliation by a rival gang of twelve men that had been targeting her boyfriend who was also injured in the attack.

Her boyfriend, Tshepo Bhebhe, and his crew had allegedly earlier attacked a member of the rival gang in a violent street fight and when they retaliated, Abraham was caught in the crossfire.

Police have since narrowed their investigations with the arrest of eight suspects; Kabelo Mompati, Kabelo Mantswe, Letlhabile Ditiragalo, Obakeng Kitsi, Obakeng Keith Sello, Unoziba Buka, Charles Kerry and Obusitse Charlie while four others are still on the run.

The suspects had been charged with attempted murder, but when Abraham died on Thursday the charge was changed to murder.

According to court documents the suspects are each facing a cumulative of four charges which include grievious harm against Bhebhe, criminal recklessness and negligence as well as arson.

Obusitse Charlie was the last to be arrested and during his incarceration on Friday, State prosecutor Koziba Nhlanga, pleaded with the court to remand him in custody in view of the ongoing police investigations.

“There are four other accused that have not yet been arrested and we plead that the accused before court and those in prison be further remanded in custody. The ones in prison are not before court because of Covid-9 restrictions. Bail is yet to be decided,” pleaded Nlhanga

All the accused persons are represented by attorney Dimpho Masunda.

