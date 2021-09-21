Zim man accused of ‘belting’ lover

A Zimbabwean man found himself on the wrong side of the law this Saturday after he was arrested for allegedly assaulting his lover, Theresa Mooketsi at Gerald Estates.

43-year-old Siphelani Chigonera is said to have beaten his girlfriend black and blue with a belt, causing multiple wounds to her body.

Reportedly fearing for her life, Mooketsi, 54, and her children fled their home and went to report the matter to the police.

Appearing before Francistown Magistrate Court this Tuesday, Chigonera was charged with assault as well as being in Botswana illegally, pleading guilty to the latter.

It was heard that the Zimbabwean unlawfully entered the country on 10 October 2017 at an ungazatted point near Ramokgwebana.

Securing the suspect’s remand, the Prosecutor, Jacob Handly revealed a threat-to-kill charge is also likely to be levelled against Chigonera.

“We are also to collect the statements from the witnesses. The accused is an illegal immigrant without travelling documents who when granted bail can abscond to his country of abode,” added Handly.

It was no surprise that the Prosecutor got his wish, with the accused woman-beater told he would remain behind bars until his next court date, set for 14 October.