A royal touch

Merchandising and branding have become one of the biggest money-spinners in the second capital.

From every street corner lies young people selling self-branded merchandise.

The latest to join the fray is Akanyang Beregane of Royal Signature.

The fast-growing clothing brand founded in Tonota village last year is already eyeing national domination.

With a sportswear collection, shoes, t-shirts, and perfumes, the 29-year-old founder believes through robust marketing strategies, they’ll soon break into the international scene.

“It’s a Godly inspiration. We come from the royal family and we intend to be a global competitor,” he said.

